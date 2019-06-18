WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 6/18/2019

June 18, 2019


The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Tabitha Marie Wilson

Tabitha Marie Wilson is wanted for Violation of Probation-DWI. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Brian Cullen Sheridan

Brian Cullen Sheridan is wanted for Attempt to Manufacture CDS. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Joseph Allen Demarr

Joseph Allen Demarr is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Romand Fanez Gray

Romand Fanez Gray is wanted for Violation of Protective Order. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Brenda Sue Dickerson

Brenda Sue Dickerson is wanted for Malicious Destruction of Property. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Joseph Francis Collins IV

Joseph Francis Collins IV is wanted for Violation of Probation-Burglary. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Douglas Wimberly Jones

Douglas Wimberly Jones is wanted for Disorderly Conduct, Driving on Suspended License, Driving While Impaired. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Jessica Muriel Akintoye

Jessica Muriel Akintoye is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Melissa Liann Nicolet

Melissa Liann Nicolet is wanted for Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Mansocki Vladamir Smith

Mansocki Vladamir Smith is wanted for Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

  • Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
  • Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
  • Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
  • Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
  • Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
  • Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413
