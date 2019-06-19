Single Vehicle Into Pole in Lexington Park Sends Three to Hospital

June 19, 2019

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Kessler Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole.

Two children and one adult patient were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver and a second adult male signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash.





One Response to Single Vehicle Into Pole in Lexington Park Sends Three to Hospital

  1. theseweedheeds on June 19, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    blasting music passing that bunt around then boom!

    Reply

