Single Vehicle Into Pole in Lexington Park Sends Three to Hospital

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Kessler Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a pole.

Two children and one adult patient were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver and a second adult male signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office are currently investigating the crash.

