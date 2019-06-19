Elderly Male Transported to Hospital After Motor Vehicle Accident in California

June 19, 2019

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one person unresponsive.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle into multiple traffic road signs and on the median in the intersection.

The elderly male was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. He was conscious and talking on the scene.





One Response to Elderly Male Transported to Hospital After Motor Vehicle Accident in California

  1. melenda on June 19, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    kids please take the keys… this is crazy

