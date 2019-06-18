Critical Missing Person – Charles County – 70-Year-Old Female – Celestine Taylor

On June 18, 2019, during the early morning hours, Celestine Taylor, 70, was last seen leaving the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Family members reported her missing after she did not come home. According to family, Taylor has dementia and may be lost.

Taylor is 5’2″ and weighs about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue shirt, camouflage pajama pants, gray tennis shoes with pink accents, and a sheer black head covering. She may be wearing eye glasses.

Taylor does not have a vehicle and her cell phone does not appear to be functioning.

Taylor has family in Waldorf but may be heading to Washington D.C.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (301) 932-2222.

