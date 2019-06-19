VIDEO: Second Shooting Reported in St. Mary’s County in Under Seven Hours

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Mojave Drive in Great Mills, for the report of shots fired.

Witnesses reported a vehicle fleeing the area around the time the shooting happened.

When officers arrived on the scene they found at least 6 casings on the ground, and a house was struck by bullets.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating both shootings, and details will be provided as they become available.

Earlier today at approximately 12:45 p.m. police responded to Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Witnesses indicated two black male suspects were both firing shots before fleeing the area on foot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple casings on the ground.

Police returned to the scene of the Ronald Drive shooting after learning a residence was hit.

