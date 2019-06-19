Maryland Testing Digital License Plates

Two-Year Pilot to Test Technology Using Agency Fleet Vehicles

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.

The state is one of the first on the East Coast to test the new digital plates, which are similar in size to traditional metal plates but have an electronic display. The plates are being tested on 20 MDOT MVA fleet vehicles and two Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) vehicles.

“At MDOT MVA, we are constantly evaluating emerging technologies in the transportation industry to find innovative ideas that could benefit our customers,” said Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We are excited about the digital plate pilot and the potential of this technology to pave the way for additional customer convenience.”

MDOT MVA is working with Reviver, a digital license plate manufacturer, to test its Rplate, which includes technology that allows it to be updated electronically. For instance, instead of placing a manual sticker on a tag when renewing vehicle registration, the digital license plate can be updated automatically to display the new registration information. Digital tags also have the potential to display real-time information such as Amber Alerts and other safety information, and can display an alert if the vehicle is reported stolen.

“We are very pleased to work with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to help make Maryland one of the first states in the Northeast to pilot digital license plates, highlighting Maryland’s progressive approach to simplifying the registration process,” said Neville Boston, co-founder and chief executive officer of Reviver. “We look forward to partnering with the state to leverage the vast potential digital license plates offer for future innovation.”

Maryland is the fourth state to conduct this type of pilot program with Reviver, which is providing the test plates at no cost to the state. Digital license plates are currently not legal in Maryland, but California, Michigan and Arizona do allow motorists to use them in place of traditional plates.

