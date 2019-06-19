Police Release Little Information in Two Separate Shooting Incidents on Tuesday, June 18th

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred this week.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12:43 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and the Criminal Investigations Division investigated the report of shots fired at the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. While several shots were fired, there were no reported injuries.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 6:30 pm the Sheriff’s Office and CID investigated another report of shots fired at the 22000 block of Mojave Drive in Great Mills. Shell casings were recovered, but there were no reported injuries.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact DFC Brian Fennessey at 301-475-4200, ext. *8103 or by email at brian.fennessey@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.





