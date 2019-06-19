Two Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges After Police Investigate Another Report of Shots Fired in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Rodine Way, in Lexington Park, for the report of a female screaming and gunshots fired.

A gray passenger vehicle was reported to be leaving the area after the disturbance.

Police responding to the shots fired saw a gray Hyundai passenger vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the disturbance and gunshots, and made contact with the vehicle.

Seqouia Nicole Hamilton, 22, of California, was seated in the passenger seat. Hamilton and a passenger, David D Gatlin, 22, of Cheltenham, were detained and consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search police located a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a loose 9mm round. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber. Police also located numerous bags of marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle front and back seat compartments.

Hamilton admitted to being with Gatlin while she was in possession of a handgun. She told police the drugs belonged to Gatlin and she was aware of his drug dealing.

Hamilton was charged with the following and is currently being held without bond.

reckless endangerment

possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle

possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs

Hamilton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and is currently being held without bond.

