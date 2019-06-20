UPDATE: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person was injured on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Charles County.

At about 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to westbound Maryland Route 228 at Buttonbush Drive in Waldorf, for a report of a serious vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation by troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the Crash Team, the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Route 228 onto Buttonbush Drive. At the same time, a 2001 Suzuki GSXR-600 operated by Timothy Lee Gaines Jr., 28, of Mitchellville, Maryland, was traveling on west on Maryland Route 228 east of Buttonbush Drive.

Investigators said that the Suzuki came out from behind the pack of vehicles, accelerated and collided with the rear metal bumper of the Dodge. Gaines became separated from the Suzuki and slid over 340 feet and came to rest on the right shoulder of Route 228 and the Suzuki slid over 520 feet.

According to a preliminary investigation, at least one citizen offered medical assistance until a Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene. Gaines was transported by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

6/16/2019: On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 228 and Buttonbush Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Units arrived on scene to find a pick-up truck and motorcycle in the roadway and reported the motorcyclist was conscious alert and breathing with a leg that appeared to be amputated above the knee. Sheriffs Deputies applied a tourniquet and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

The motorcyclist was reportedly thrown more than 40 feet after colliding with a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was in two pieces and did not appear to have a license plate prior to the crash. Police reported the motorcycle was a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle and did not appear to be registered in the state of Maryland.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter Trooper 2 where he will be treated for his injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack are investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.