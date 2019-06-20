UPDATE: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person was injured on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Charles County.
At about 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to westbound Maryland Route 228 at Buttonbush Drive in Waldorf, for a report of a serious vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation by troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the Crash Team, the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound Route 228 onto Buttonbush Drive. At the same time, a 2001 Suzuki GSXR-600 operated by Timothy Lee Gaines Jr., 28, of Mitchellville, Maryland, was traveling on west on Maryland Route 228 east of Buttonbush Drive.
Investigators said that the Suzuki came out from behind the pack of vehicles, accelerated and collided with the rear metal bumper of the Dodge. Gaines became separated from the Suzuki and slid over 340 feet and came to rest on the right shoulder of Route 228 and the Suzuki slid over 520 feet.
According to a preliminary investigation, at least one citizen offered medical assistance until a Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene. Gaines was transported by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.
This is so sad… Hope he gets a new leg one day.
Damn! Loses his leg because he was most likely riding like an idiot.
They do it all the time near where I live. Just a matter of time before someone dies.
I feel bad for the driver of the truck.
you wild slim he could’ve died
Yeah, he could have died. Other INNOCENT people could have died because of his behavior.
I don’t feel sorry for him any more than I feel sorry for a drunk driver who gets hurt in an accident.
He brought it on himself.
You play stupid games you win stupid prizes. I have no sympathy for him
Well he has a point. He didn’y even have a tag on the bike, so he probably was bobbing and weaving in and out of traffic to avoid people and police noticing it wasn’t tagged. It’s sad he lost his leg, but sounds like he has no one to blame, but himeself. What about all of the other people on the road driving home from work or with their family, sons and daughters? What about those people? An innocent life could have been lost because of his reckless driving.
Time to ban those types of bikes off the road. They cause nothing but trouble
Yea their sport track bikes no business on the road
I guess sport cars i.e. Camaro’s, Mustangs, Challengers, Subaru’s, etc. shouldn’t be on the road either; because they should only be on a track! Those are asinine statements if i ever heard one. And yes i ride motorcycles including sport bikes. Furthermore I am licensed, insured, and have taken defensive driving classes from the MSF (motorcycle safety foundation). One persons idiotic actions (which I am sure he regrets immensely in light of his accident-for himself and the other motorist, and loss of him limb) shouldn’t be held against the biker community.
When the vast majority of sport bike owners treat the road like a race track, then of course people are going to look down on them, myself included. They have no business sharing the road and do not belong on it
If we continue to manufacture bikes, people will continue to use them for what they are intended for. Speed. Its fun to ride fast. And deadly. Time to wake up people
It’s not the bikes they should ban it’s the idiots
Rippin and dippin
No insurance for sure.
My daughter saw the accident she said the cycle was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. The cycle was in front of her vehicle when the accident happened. She was horrified. I would like the person’s information on the cycle
, she is 6 months pregnant and emotionally disturbed by the sight. My grand daughter (3) was in the car and shaken as well. I wish all involved the best but can’t help but be peeved, we as a people could to try to consider others when we make decisions. You never know who will be affected. Very unfortunate!
He is still alive and good! Thank God
Get over yourself granny and tell your daughter to stop being a drama mamma. She’s about to pass that crap on and there are enough dramatic women out there.
You ma’am, are a racist!
Yes, your daughter and granddaughter are the real victims here….
Just keep the young man in prayer we all was young and made a lot of foolish decision I know him and the family very well just keep my brother and his family in prayer thank you
You people are so ignorant, WE AS PEOPLE COULD TRY TO CONSIDER OTHERS WHEN WE MAKE COMMENTS!
not everyone who rides a sport bike drives poorly. There are places nearby that teach motorcycle safety as well. Two wheels or four, some people believe they own the road. I do hope this guy survives and goes on to help other bikers not make mistakes like his.
Me and my three kids happened to be riding in the east bound lane on 228 and saw the aftermath seconds after the crash. The sight was horrific and shook me to my core. Continued prayers for the young man and all involved. It’s a miracle he’s alive. Prayer works! Be safe out there people.
So, you want the guys information so you can sue him for your daughter’s emotional distress? Wow!
AGAIN,driving like an idiot,no tags,unregistered,speeding,weaving in and out of traffic.NO SYMPATHY. He should go to jail because these thugs wont stop unless they get put in jail for a longtime.He puts people in danger.
How do you know it was a thug if you were not there? I can relate to your frustration but no need to be judgmental of the person in anyway. If he was driving recklessly & this is the result, hopefully he learns his lesson & sees the value in life after this. I hope all the families that were involved are ok, not just physically but most importantly mentally. Hopefully this guy has a full recovery & is blessed with a prosthetic leg, they can be very expensive. I’m so thankful that things were not worse. Prayers for everyone.
YOU DONT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT HIM, STOP ASSUMING. HE’S FAR FROM A THUG. HE JUST MADE A STUPID DECISION.
REALLY,thats why he was riding a bike with NO TAGS,NOT REGISTERED,SPEEDING,DRIVING RECKLESSLY and putting other people at risk.YOU PEOPLE NEED TO STOP IGNORING THE FACTS.
Yes this also caused my neighborhood traffic to spike as Google Maps rerouted everyone to the RT228 and Buttonbush intersection. A few seconds of caution and patience would have saved his leg, caused no emotional distress, and no traffic issues.
Just a few seconds of patience to wait a minute longer to get home. Slow down and drive carefully.
Apparently he only put himself in danger as most motorcyclist do. A car vs. a motorcycle always means the car wins. It’s amazing that people have lost their humanity regarding something that doesn’t affect you personally. “No sympathy”?!? Where’s the human decency?!? I’m sorry a pregnant woman is emotionally distraught but we don’t know how this man and his family are affected by the loss of a limb. Y’all are probably the same people that will drive by or take pics instead of rendering aid…it’s sad what this world has come to
Sorry for your loss (of your leg). Consequences of your actions dude.
I was passing thru Waldorf on Father’s Day around 6:30 and this guy on a bike was doing a wheelie for almost 1/2 mile.
Sometimes people state the obvious… all drivers regardless of what they drive know right from wrong. Those in wrong may not ever read an article or a post about safety. Prayers for all involved. Even tho a witness maybe traumatized hopefully she was able to provide assistance. Secondly our military and first responders see trauma and difficulties everyday.
This is a tragedy. Let us not be so judgemental and more sympathetic. The young man has lost his leg. My prayer is that he recovers from this tragedy. I’m pretty sure his family loves him just like your family loves you. When will we learn to be more compassionate.
I live in the area off of 210 near 228 Berry Road and it is ridiculous how the motorcycle riders speed up and down 210 and 228 doing at least 80-100 MPH….dodging in and out of traffic during rush hour too, and the signs are posted for automobile drivers to look out for the motorcycle riders – there should be signs out informing the motorcycle riders to drive safely for automobile drivers also – they should not weave in and out of traffic – riding between cars because they do not want to wait for the light or sit in rush hour traffic. I agree with the anonymous person’s comment that this motorcyclist should be charged with wreck less driving and whatever other charges that the police can charge him with because this accident could have been worst where it involved that person’s daughter and her unborn child.
He lost his leg that’s enough, you’re being irrational. He will likely NEVER ride again
People are so judgmental take, his lesson and learn from it. No need to scorn him for he has already payed for his actions. We are not god.
So many judgments and don’t know who was at fault. How do you know the other driver could of been at fault and cUsed the whole accident.
Yes, it was definitely irresponsible to weave in traffic. Come on regardless of the act which lacked judgment, didn’t practice safety and irregard of others lives. I wish we all had a little more empathy for one another. This is someone’s family member and now this will be a lifelong lesson never to be forgotten. I am hopeful for the best recovery possible for the individual.
Better decisions will definitely come as a result of this serious injury.
This guy was bobbing and weaving through traffic like a mad man. Going had to be over 80 miles per hour. Happened right in front of me after he flew past me his wind gust shanking my car. I’m so glad her no dead! But I hope he rethinks about driving so recklessly could have killed him or someone eles