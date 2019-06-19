Lexington Park Woman Charged with Assault After Striking Ex-Boyfriend with Car Several Times

On Monday, June 17, 2019, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Cpl. Alvin Beishline from the St. May’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Liberty Street in Lexington Park for the report of a disturbance.

Shonita Nicole Somerville, 38 of Lexington Park, was located in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Landing and the victim was located on Pegg Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Somerville and the male victim were in a relationship which ended. The victim was with a new girl-friend which Somerville had recently learned about and confronted the victim. Somerville carved the word bitch in the hood of the victim’s car, the damage was estimated at $600.00 dollars

Somerville then proceeded to strike the victim several times with her vehicle, which was observed by a witness.

Somerville was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with three counts of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property, less than $1,000.

