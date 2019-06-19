VIDEO: Bear Caught on Home Security Video Walking Around Waldorf Neighborhood

June 19, 2019

A black bear, which a state wildlife expert says appears to be male and a little over a year old, was captured on a home security video walking through a Waldorf neighborhood on Monday, June 17, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Jane Burgess, the wildlife technician with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, says bears in Southern Maryland are rare but not unheard of.

The bear captured on video in Waldorf is likely the same bear seen in pictures taken in Clinton recently.

Burgess says since black bears are native to Maryland, the Dept. of Natural Resources doesn’t plan to do anything about this bear. She says the MD DNR would only get involved if there was a reason, such as if the bear’s presence led to a dangerous situation.


