Lexington Park Man Arrested for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

In October 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to someone distributing child pornography.

According to the cyber tip, which was reported by Dropbox, someone uploaded possible child pornography to the website on September 14, 2018. Dropbox provided an email account: marsloveless@gmail.com, that was owned by Rae-Kwaughn Milburn, 22, of Lexington Park, and it was linked to the Dropbox account.

Police reviewed videos from Dropbox and confirmed that they were child pornography, some of the videos were of adult males engaged in various sex acts with preteen boys.

In January of 2019 police were able to trace the account accessing the Dropbox to an address on Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park.

On January 31, 2019, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence on Yorktown Road, in Lexington Park. Numerous individuals were located in the residence. Because Rae-Kwaughn was the center of the investigation, police chose to speak with him first. Rae-Kwaughn waived his rights and agreed to speak with police. They asked him about the name Mars, and he advised that he was called that in middle school. He advised that the marsloveless email account was old and that he used on an old android phone which he gave away to a friend approximately two years ago. Rae-Kwaughn advised he had a Dropbox account for a long time, but that he just deleted it two days prior. Rae-Kwaughn denied being interested in child pornography.

Rae-Kwaughn’s Apple iPhone was taken by police and sent out to be examined by investigators, and on February 4, 2019, police learned the phone had contained numerous images and videos of suspected child pornography. Police located fifty (52) videos and twenty (20) images of suspected child pornography. Some of the videos contained sex with adult males and children as young as 5-years-old.

Police later received the results from Dropbox in reference to Milbum’s account, and on March 18, 2019, discovered there were over 127,000 files on the account. Police located approximately 5,700 images/videos that were categorized as child pornography per the federal guidelines and approximately 24,000 images/videos of child erotica and age difficult material.

Rae-K waughn S. Milburn was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography and is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

