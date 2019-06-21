Erica Danielle Butler, 17

God in his infinite wisdom called to eternal rest His daughter Erica Danielle Butler He chose the best!

Erica Danielle Butler, age 17 of California, MD, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the security of her home. Erica was born on June 14, 2002, in Leonardtown, Maryland to Natasha Smith and Richard Butler. She was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System, currently being promoted to a Junior at Great Mills High School.

A quiet and gentle soul, Erica was known by her family and friends to be extremely loving, patient and kind! Her mother lovingly called her “ladybug” as she was delicate, high spirited and inquisitive by nature; just as the long-known symbolism of the ladybug stands for.

She loved to decorate ANYTHING; her room, jewelry and art work. Erica’s hobbies were singing, dancing and listening to her favorite artist Arianna Grande. She was a very special little sweetheart! In school, Erica was referred to as “a ray of sunshine” by her teachers and was adored by her peers. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family especially her millions of younger cousins.

Erica was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Kevin Lionel Greene and paternal grandfather Donald Butler.

In addition to her parents, Erica leaves to cherish her memory two loving brothers, Robert Wright Jr. and Ricky Butler; her paternal grandmother, Paula Butler; maternal grandparents, Janice and George Lewis and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Signs from our passed loved ones are everywhere:

Family, Look for me….I am everywhere! Your Beloved, Erica

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653.