Jennifer “Jenni” Faye Good, 45, of Waldorf, MD passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Jenni was born on January, 30, 1974 in Prince Georges County, Maryland to the late Stephen Good, Sr. and the late Shirley (Tinsman) Wilson.

She is survived by her loving son, Joshua Foote; brother, Stephen Good Jr.; niece Jacki Gibson; aunts and uncles, Janice Sharlip, Jack Wimberly “Uncle Jack”; Diane Wimberly, Sharon Fox, Rodney Good “Uncle Billy”, Kathy Tinsman; Pat Gray; Lewis Twine, Jr.; numerous cousins and her pet companion Hershey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rodney Green Good and Pauline Faye Good, Lewis Twine and Mary Sue Twine; uncles, Jimmy Tinsman, Tom Tinsman, Vincent Niland, Larry Cox and Al Sharlip. Aunts, Peggy Niland and Ann Cox. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:00pm, with prayers at 2:00pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately after at the American Legion, 6330 Crain Highway, La Plata, MD. She will be laid to rest with her father in Mt. Jackson, VA in a private service.