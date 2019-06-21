Mary Anndell Greenwell, 95 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Friday, June 28, 2019 for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at St. Mark U.A.M.E. Church, 45685 Happyland Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment to follow at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 19339 St Georges Church Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

