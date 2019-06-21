Brenda C. Miles, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Prior to her transitioning, she was surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on April 20, 1966, in Leonardtown, Maryland to John Gray and Georgiana C. Gray. Brenda was raised in Oakville, Maryland where she resided. She attended Chopticon High School and graduated in 1984. In 2005, Brenda married the love of her life, Raymond W. Miles, of Hollywood, Maryland. From this union was born their only child, Christopher A. Miles.

Brenda was employed by NAWCAD from 1984, as an Administrative Assistant, where she has worked until her death.

Brenda had a love for softball, which she played all through high school and then played on the Women’s slow pitch travel team. She also enjoyed BINGO every Sunday with her beloved Uncle Harry, her sister, Debbie and Sam. Brenda also enjoyed casino bus trips and playing cards. She enjoyed valuable time with family, especially CWS Friday’s, which was spent with her son, Chris. Football season was a highlighted favorite when the Pittsburgh Steelers or Washington Redskins were playing. The Washington Wizard’s was also her favorite to watch. Lifetime was one of her pastime events to catch a good movie and don’t forget “”Young and the Restless.””

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 14 years, Raymond Miles; only child, Christopher Miles (Brittany); her parents, John and Georgiana Gray; sister, Debbie Gray (Sam); two brothers, Wayne Gray (Madeline)and Marvin Gray (Sherita); God son, Johnny; God parents ,Uncle George (Sarah) and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, June 21, 2019 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.