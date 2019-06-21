Carrie Jeanne Jennison was born on March 4, 1969, in Duluth, Minnesota. As an infant, she moved with her family to Seattle, Washington. She grew up, was educated and worked in Seattle until 2007. She earned a BA degree at the University of Washington and an MBA degree at the Albers School of Business at Seattle University. She moved around the country, building her career, last serving as CFO for two hospitals in the Medstar Healthcare system in Maryland.

Carrie is survived by the love of her life, her husband, John M. Stenson, of Solomons, Maryland, her parents, Brian and Rachel Jennison of Mercer Island, Washington and Stephen and Jeanne Gaddis of Phoenix, Arizona; her brothers, Clark (Linda) Jennison of Poulsbo, Washington, Craig Jennison of Juneau Alaska and Bradley Jennison of NY, NY, and her sisters Carolyn Gaddis Gesell (Glenn) of Renton, Washington, and Cynthia Gaddis of Olympia, Washington. Carrie is also survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition to the local service, there will be another memorial service in Seattle, Washington later in the summer.