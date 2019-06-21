Anne with an “E” Louise Shotwell born in Hughesville, Maryland on September 12, 1934, departed for her journey home on June 14, 2019 at 8:15 p.m. She had so much faith in her heavenly father. She never questioned his words or way. We know for sure when she arrives home, he will say “Welcome my long and faithful servant, come to my right side.”

Anne married the late Frank Henry Shotwell on December 19, 1951, in Oakley, Maryland. Together they made their home in Laurel Grove, Maryland and raised seven (7) intelligent, responsible and humble children, Jackie, Gail, Dana, Wayne, Dale, Glenn and Eddie.

As a woman of faith, Anne read her Bible daily and lived her life as a strong Christian woman. She adored and loved her family above all. She was a dutiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She could always be found in her spare time listening to bluegrass and gospel music as she crocheted. Anne was never one to sit idly when she could be tapping her toes or moving her fingers to make a precious heirloom.

Anne’s most precious moments were when she was surrounded by her devoted family and listening to stories about her grandchildren and all of her great and great-great-grandchildren. The love of a beautiful day and the everlasting faith she taught them all will be carried on for generations. The world lost a beautiful soul and her family lost her steady guidance. The memories and words of wisdom she left behind will be cherished.

The family is a peace knowing she is with her heavenly father, but their tears will flow as they remember her bright smile and kind heart.

Anne is survived by her children, Wayne (Ruth) Shotwell of Chaptico, MD, Dale (Melissa) Shotwell of Avenue, MD, Jackie (Ricky) Lathroum of Mechanicsville, MD, Glenn (Susie) Shotwell of Bushwood, MD, Gail (Charles) Thompson of Hollywood, MD, Eddie (Tracey) Shotwell of Mechanicsville, MD and Dana (John) Taylor of Mechanicsville, MD; twenty-five (25) grandchildren, thirty-four (34) great-grandchildren and two (2) great-great-grandchildren; one sibling, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Montgomery and Martha Adele Burch, her husband, Frank Shotwell and six (6) siblings.

The family will receive friends for Anne’s Life Celebration on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service heard 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.