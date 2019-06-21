John William Bray, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away in Leonardtown, MD on June 12, 2019. John was born to the late Edwin Bray and the late Ruth Havener Bray on December 15, 1942 in Washington, DC.

John worked as a Machinist for the U.S. Census Bureau, retiring in 1987. He was an artist who enjoyed creating figures and dioramas depicting the Civil War and World Wars I & II; history of the American West; and assorted humorous scenes. He won numerous First Place Awards and Best of Show Awards when he entered his work in shows in MD, VA, NC, and PA. Some of his work is displayed in the Pax River Naval Museum and in the military museum in Newberg, MD. He was a member of the Southern Maryland Scale Modelers Club. John also enjoyed reading and watching cowboy movies and classic TV western shows.

John married Shirley DeFontes in 1984. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his three loving daughters, Abigail Williams (Dante), Patricia Hall (Robert) and Joyce Sims (Joseph).

A Celebration of John’s life will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church of Waldorf, 10045 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to St Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.