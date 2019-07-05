UPDATE: $5,000 Cash Reward Offered for Information of Suspects Throwing Bricks at Cars in Waldorf

UPDATE: Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with throwing bricks at cars.

On June 20, between 5 a.m. – 6 a.m., the suspect(s) threw bricks and chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on St. Charles Parkway near October Place.

The bricks struck the front windshields of at least three vehicles causing significant damage.

One driver suffered scratches from the breaking glass.

No other injuries were reported.

It appears the suspect(s) were in a wooded area near the parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Crime Solvers is offering up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with throwing bricks at two, possibly three cars on the morning of Thursday, June 20, 2019.

A preliminary investigation showed unknown suspect(s) threw bricks and or pieces of concrete at motorists traveling on St. Charles Parkway near October Place between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The bricks struck the front windshields of the vehicles causing significant damage.

One driver suffered scratches from the breaking glass. No other injuries were reported.

It appears the suspect(s) were in a wooded area near the parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy of Chuck Carns.

