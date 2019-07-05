UPDATE: $5,000 Cash Reward Offered for Information of Suspects Throwing Bricks at Cars in Waldorf

UPDATE: Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with throwing bricks at cars.
On June 20, between 5 a.m. – 6 a.m., the suspect(s) threw bricks and chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on St. Charles Parkway near October Place.
The bricks struck the front windshields of at least three vehicles causing significant damage.
One driver suffered scratches from the breaking glass.
No other injuries were reported.
It appears the suspect(s) were in a wooded area near the parkway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Crime Solvers is offering up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Photos courtesy of Chuck Carns.
Parents – please give your kids chores or activities or jobs to do in the summer!!!! Do NOT let them stay out all night just because there is no school. I can’t even believe teens/kids were up this early – they HAD to have been still up from the night before. This could easily have killed someone if they lost control of their car when this happened. No thought for cause and effect or consequences.
Did they say it was a child or a teen?
Punks at it again……
Shoot em!!
THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO EXCUSE FOR THIS HAPPENING EXCEPT BAD PARENTING.
Perhaps YOURS were the bad parents.
Your parents certainly failed with you, since you can’t hold people responsible for their own actions without blaming others.
Your wrong!
This generation of teenagers do not have respect for anybody. When you try to get them help at a young age your told they can’t help until age 12. Center for Children is the only agency in this area that will help YOUNG kids. GRAND THEFT AUTO and other games alike and allowing our kids to get away with everything is the reason.
Welcome to Section 8
no, but very likely it is. And if it’s not – then the situation is extremely sad as well as stupid.
Looks like good clean fun.
wouldn’t you just love to catch ’em in the act?
Worthless trash like this ruining people’s property and endangering lives.
Shooting them would be too good.
Just kids having fun – tossing cinder-block pieces at car windshields is just SO INTELLIGENT!
Their parent will be so proud of them.
They don’t know what it’s like to work, save up, and buy a nice vehicle.
Destroying a vehicle’s integrity and threatening lives for thrills takes a special individual.
In this case, we must see the dark humor in it all.
Haha
Most likely Hood Rats that moved down here from P.G. County or perhaps Southeast D.C. They all have not been taught social skills like their oarents.
Wow, Crime Solvers was on my mind. I was just having this discussion with someone else & neither one of (us)could recall when we heard aboutt a criminal case, covered by the press that Crime Solvers helped. I mean that a crime solvers tip led to the conviction of a suspect. Both of us were wondering how often the crime solvers tips were paid out, 1% of the time? both of us were wondering if Crime Solvers was more advertisement, or getting someone to come forward than anything else. It doesn’t mention on the Crime Solvers website the cases in which tips were used/ rewards were paid out on. How does Crime Solvers work, from tip to payout? Is it the case, that payouts are only made in 1 out of 10 successful tips? Plenty of unanswered questions about crime solvers. When a case is covered in the press, you won’t hear that a Crime Solvers tip led to the conviction. Who calls Crime Solvers? Well thats another story alltogether.
Since it seems like a lot of people will not cooperate with police (even victims) this is necessary to try and get information. It really shouldn’t be needed as anyone who has a stake in their community should not allow this behavior to occur yet it seems like some people condone this type of garbage. If you witness something or have information on a crime, it is your civic duty to report it to the proper authorities. We shouldn’t have to bribe people with cash, but this is what it has come to. If you were the victim of this I bet you’d want someone to come forward, I know I would.
I just hope that they won’t do it anymore
That should help curb this garbage.
Charles County Crime Solvers is a non-profit organization that raises money to pay cash rewards to people who help police solve crimes. The program is overseen by a board of directors and is comprised of community and business members who volunteer their time to raise reward monies and promote awareness of the program.
Yes – sort of like murder –
It’s OK if you already did it, but let’s not do it again, OK?
Incidents like this contribute to the opinion that Waldorf is a trash hole. WTG punk kids for ruining your area and leading to decent people NOT wanting to live there. You are creating your reality…idiots.
The good old boys and their narrow minded way of thinking has people not wanting to move there more than anything else. Luckily they’re dieing off and won’t be around much longer.
WTG?
It’s what they do wherever they go.
Stay Classy Waldorf. Overpopulated with trash hood rats and a useless Charles County Sheriff Department to boot.
You should join up and show them how it’s done. They are currently hiring. But alas, you’d rather complain and poor mouth the sheriff as opposed to doing something about it. The good news is that they stopped hiring know it all cowards a long time ago.
That deed he did with the underage kid years ago prevents him from being employed by the sheriff’s office or being 300 ft from a school.
That’s called assault with a deadly weapon. When caught they should be tried as adults no matter their age. Obviously it’s premeditated so if someone is killed that should be first degree murder.
Yeah dude!
Plus – looks like they bricked their phone!
this is what happens will you allow section 8 to our beautiful waldorf they ruine it sent them back to soufeast, pg, woodbridge.
Way to go