VIDEO: State Police Worked Crime Suppression Initiative in Lexington Park

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and investigators from the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit and MSP K-9 team worked a crime suppression initiative in Lexington Park.
The initiative focused on Lexington Park due to a recent increase in criminal activity and was supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention (GOCCP) for Maryland.
During the 5 hour initiative, Troopers stopped (49) vehicles. This led to (74) citations issued, (8) people cited for driving while suspended, (5) warrant arrests, (4) drug arrests and (3) driving under the influence arrests.
Warrants Served:
Callie Anne Whitney, 20 of Leonardtown, MD for Violation of Probation-Resisting Arrest
Robert Lee Driggers, 53 of Lexington Park, MD for FTA-2nd Degree Assault & Malicious
Destruction of Property
Mary Alice Spence-Best, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD for FTA-Driving Uninsured Vehicle
Thomas Emanuel Gross, 33 of Lexington Park, MD for FTA-Driving without Required License
Vincent Lavey Harrington, 18 of Lexington Park, MD for Failure to stop after unattended
accident, Fleeing and Eluding by failing to stop and Fleeing and Eluding on foot.
DUI Arrests:
Michael Kelly Fitzpatrick, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD
Marissa Jean Smith, 34 of Great Mills, MD
Sandra Denise Briscoe, 42 of Lexington Park
