On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division investigated the report of shots fired in the 47400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park.

While several shots were fired, there were no injuries reported.

At least one house was struck by bullets.

Witnesses reported the shots were fired around midnight Friday night or early Saturday Morning.

Updates will be provided when they become available.