VIDEO: Leonardtown Man Arrested at Drag Queen Story Hour being Held at Lexington Park Library

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley K Morgan 42, of Leonardtown, at the Lexington Park Library.
According to court documents Morgan preregistered for the “Drag Queen Makeup Session” that was being held in a private meeting room at the Lexington Park Library and attempted to check in for the event at 1:40 p.m, however, he was informed that the event did not start until 3:00 p.m.
Morgan was told by police, library security and the coordinator for the event that he was not welcome to enter the room until 3:00 p.m. when the event started. Morgan was also told by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy not to cause a disturbance or he would be arrested. A second deputy explained to Morgan that the room was not open to the general public at that time and he was not allowed to enter the meeting room.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Morgan ran past the check-in table and entered the meeting room. The meeting room was occupied by approximately 50 adults and 25 children at the time. Once in the room, Morgan began yelling and was told to stop and leave by police. As police attempted to arrest Morgan he ran around the room and continued to yell at people.
Morgan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, trespassing at a public agency.
why were there 75 people already in the meeting room more than a hour before the meeting if the meeting hadn’t started yet?
There were two events – a storytime and then the learn to do makeup session. He tried to enter during the first event.
It’s actually very common for children to enjoy playing with makeup, but this makeup class wasn’t even for little kids anyway- it was for teens & pre-teens.
The makeup lesson was for teens.
Let me guess – is this the same guy that wrote the letter to the editor a week or so ago about his issues with the drag queen story hour? Good chance it may be.
No, it is not the same man. Mr. Cusik of Sandy Bottom was the author of the letter to the editor. He also has been harassing Toot’s bar, accussing them of racism. The man is crazy.
You guess is wrong.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
They have their opinion, you have yours.
If you don’t like it, DON’T ATTEND.
I don’t like Korean pop music, I don’t listen to it. I don’t go and protest Korean pop singers. That would be ignorant. Only a moron would protest the right of another.
Would you like it if the drag queens protested at your church because you believe in the wrong God in their opinion? No, you wouldn’t. Buy you refuse to coexist with a differing opinion. That makes you ignorant and intolerable.
Protesting at a church isn’t the same as protesting on public property paid for and owned by the taxpayers.
Not a valid example.
well, considering your churches take in tons of money and DO NOT PAY TAXES, i think the comparison was juuust fine.
SMASH doesn’t Pay taxes eeeeeeither.
It’s actually a great example because it’s a matter of principle, not a matter of public vs. private property. Nobody is saying people shouldn’t have the right to gather outside the library and protest (it’s a library, so obviously protesting inside the building isn’t reasonable)- the point is that it’s absurd to try to take something away from others just because you don’t like it / protest an event that doesn’t affect you.
Even on public property, there’s a difference between peaceful protesting and running past a check-in table, yelling at presenters and attendees, refusing to leave when instructed by police, and running from the police while continuing to yell at people.
You do know that many churches meet in public spaces like our schools don’t you? South Point at Leonardtown High School jumps to mind. So it is fair to compare
You are clearly a conservative. Liberals on the other hand feel they are the barometer for life. They dont like guns, they try to ban guns. They dont like soda, they try to ban soda, etc…
yea they don’t like constitutionally protected abortions, they try to ban constitutionally protected abortions.
Abortions aren’t in the Constitution you silly ass, they do not promote the general welfare, especially your new post birth abortions, you disgusting pig.
True to a point, but a bunch of confused men (or whatever they claim to be) are trying to manipulate children. You want to have a drag queen event, then go for it. Just leave the kids out of it.
you don’t get to decide how others raise their kid. if you don’t want your kids there, don’t go. the world doesn’t revolve around you.
What kind of parent even brings their kid to this?
Or your special interest group.
You’re 100% right, if you don’t like it don’t go to it. For one it saves you time and energy and not only that it saves gas lol.
I don’t know anything about what happened here first hand, but your analogy of religious freedom vs trying to mainstream Drag queens. Exaggerated portrayals of women, often sexualized, are highly inappropriate role models for children.
“Refusing to coexist with a differing opinion” does not make a person “ignorant or intolerable”. It’s called Freedom of Speech, the 1st Amendment. Jeezus, you sound like my ex-husband.
Assuming he was a protester.
Maybe they shouldn’t have encouraged this behavior in the first place.
So I can come disrupt services at your church?
Of course you can disrupt their service, unless they are muslim, then its islamaphobia and that would be HIGHLY frowned upon. But if they are Catholic or Christian, something like that, by all means… But I think your comparison of a drag event and a religious service are a poor choice.
Idk about other churches my church will invite you in for cookies and lemonade lol we’re pretty hard to offend
Encourage his behaviour? Who encouraged him? The make-up session wasn’t for nearly an hour and a half. He isn’t enough of an adult to understand that just because he doesn’t like something, doesn’t mean that *everyone* has to hate it? He isn’t enough of an adult to actually *listen* to a *police officer* when they tell him that it wasn’t for another *hour and a half*?
I am so thankful that opinions like this are dying out. (:
Your life would be much happier if you simply let people do what makes them happy. No one is being harmed. Give the hatred and judgement a rest. If you need some guidance on kindness, love, and acceptance, perhaps I can direct you to the Bible. Perhaps I can also refer you to the Golden Rule. If you have any questions regarding said rule, I can direct you to a Kindergarten teacher who will gladly refresh you on this most basic of lessons.
If you liked the golden rule, you’d really like the one where you get a millstone tied around your neck and dropped in the ocean for causing a child to stumble along the way.
Why wasm’t he allowed in the room but there were 75 adults and 25 children already there?
Maybe bc he was running around screaming at ppl instead of listening to the story and getting his makeup tutorial like every one else was there to do. Sheesh. Are ppl really still this dumb?
The previous event, Drag Queen Story Hour, was still going on before the makeup event.
Because he was registered for the later event. It is his right to protest it is not his right to trespass and disrupt. Does he really think what he did made a difference? His actions were way more scary to the children then a man dressed as a woman or woman dressed as a man would ever be. All he accomplished is getting a criminal record and generating sympathy for the drag queens and their event.
It’s “than” a man dressed…
And no, it generated “0” sympathy for the bizzare clowns dressed in prostitute clothes.
because he wasn’t signed up for the children’s story telling session. Only the makeup session that was after
Because he didnt sign up for that event that was on, he signed up flr an event that started at 3pm
It was a different event. The event he registered for was started at 3:30. He interrupted the wrong event.
Because the event he was looking for was not for another near hour and a half. There was another event in that room at the time.
Because the 75 adults and 25 children had registered for the 2pm event, and Mr. Morgan had not. He had registered for the 3pm event. The organizers, security, and officers tried to explain to him that he could come back at 3pm for his event, but instead he ran in and yelled at children.
The first event started at 2:00pm, the second event started at 3:00pm. He wasn’t allowed to check in, yet at 1:50 there were already 75 people in the room. Something isn’t right here.
The people in the room at 1:50 were there for the 2pm event. Let me help you understand- when there’s an event like a movie, lecture, meeting, play, ceremony, class, church service, opera, etc., it’s customary for participants to be able enter the space and take their seats a little while before the actual start time of the event- this helps ensure that things can start on time without the disruption of everyone arriving at the actual start time.
If there are two consecutive events in that space, individuals should only attend the event(s) they registered/paid/RSVP’d for. It would be frowned upon, for example, for someone to order a ticket for an 8pm comedy show, show up at the stadium at 6:50 and demand to be let in to watch the sold-out 7pm hockey game, and then storm onto the rink screaming about Jesus. (These events at the library were free, but participants were required to pre-register, and space was limited.)
ITS AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE THAT THEY EVEN HAD A DRAG QUEEN EVENT AT THE LIBRARY.what is wrong with you people allowing this crap.
Actually what is disgraceful is you and your Ill made remark. They can have whatever event they want if u don’t like it don’t go! Easyy
Easy has one y idiot. They can have almost whatever event they want, and if it’s tasteless and stupid and ends up on a news site comment section they can comment whatever they want, and if you don’t like it, don’t read it stooge. Simple as a pimple.
I agree.. Look, I’m all for acceptance, however lately it’s gone too far. Why are we constantly throwing it in people’s faces? Why do we constantly have to promote it? I can’t watch a single show, movie, etc without SOMEONE in it being homosexual, a transgender, bi, etc. I get it’s in every day life of people, but it’s way too much every day..
grow up. It is a public building with meeting rooms for public events. Open your mind instead of your mouth. If you don’t like it – don’t attend. If they are having a cooking class and you don’t like cooking – don’t attend. If they are having a meeting about old cars and you don’t like old cars – don’t attend. If they are having a training class on how to be a grown up – please attend that one though.
Exactly. It’s a PUBLIC library and most normal people don’t want their children exposed to this crap. It’s disgusting and immoral. WTF is wrong with you freaks? Nasty people.
If you don’t like the comment, don’t read it, open your mind to free speech and different opinions, hypocrite.
You know the charges were dropped before 10 am today….
What an idiot! If you don’t like something, you don’t attend! Simple as that! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!
Ashley, when you run past the check in table while police are watching you, it’s not going to end well. Didn’t you realize that ?
Does he show such enthusiasm with meetings at work?
It is extremely interesting that he claims to be a god fearing man who is anti abortion (he used to carry his sign at the corner of Great Mills Road and Route 5 every morning) now he is anti drag queen (not that these folks are gay, maybe they are who cares). He is just a lost soul who has let his beliefs over run social norms. Oh yea he still has a job on base. We need to be in a tolerant society if we disparaged him or his beliefs he would be at the head of the line crying foul. If he was to read the Bible he totes around he would actually understand that GOD accepts everyone not just male and female couples, everyone.
Ashley shame on you. I used to have respect for you in uniform and as an engineer but not a chance now with your total intolerance.
So there were 75 adults and children at a PUBLIC library, and the event was considered private? Isn’t one of the reasons that this child abuse/indoctrination event happened at the library, that the library can’t deny any non-profit group the use of their facilities as long as the event is open to the public? It seems like the rainbow-pervs are trying to have it both ways…
It seems like you just don’t have enough information to form an informed opinion, or perhaps you’re just being willfully obstuse. “Open to the public” doesn’t mean there is unlimited space available- therefore, participants had to register/RSVP. Members of the public were free to register for these events ahead of time- this man registered for the makeup event that followed the story hour (related, but separate events that participants had to register for separately), showed up an hour early, and proceeded to throw a tantrum. “Open to the public” also does not mean that participants can behave in a disruptive manner at an event, which is what he did.
You are closed-minded AND not able to read apparently. He didn’t REGISTER for that particular event!! The event is open to the public but required pre-registration. He registered for the 2nd event but went at the time for the 1st event and despite his poor planning he was revved up and ready to traumatize and scare some children by running around a room and yelling like a crazy person and making the police chase him so even though it wasn’t his turn since he hadn’t REGISTERED for the early slot – he decided to go in anyway. READING COMPREHENSION IS FUNDAMENTAL
You had to register and have a ticket which makes it private. As for indoctrination, you are being ignorant and ridiculous. I had a coworker that took his 5 and 7 year old to Passion of the Christ. To me, that movie is way more damaging to a child then seeing a man in a dress reading a story. Most kids probably paid very little attention to how he was dressed. However, as with this event, it was his choice and right to take his kid to that snuff film. I find that usually those who protest the most about drag queens are just trying to mask their secret attraction to them. Not really my thing but it is the 21st century, be loud and proud. God will still love you.
The library has rooms that one can privately rent for meetings and events. The room was paid for, and access was only allowed if you had signed up in advance. The story hour did not take place in the main, public-access portion of the building.
I can only assume my comments aren’t being posted because the owner of this site agrees with this man….. so much for free speech.
The arrest video always makes it a little humiliating! I approve of it!
Nowhere near as humiliating as your parents taking you to a drag queen story hour. You freaks should be ashamed. Really great role models right there.
Churches are private property. The Library is public property owned by the taxpayers. Subtle difference, but enough to make your comparison worthless. Try again.
the churches don’t pay taxes. so …
Neither does SMASH or special interest groups.
Sick! A drag queen story hour for children. What kind of pervert would take a child to something like this? It’s no wonder that our country is on a fast burn to hell! Sick!
Ask their parents.
He wasn’t allowed in because he had registered for the 3pm makeup class that followed the 2pm story hour- he ran in and disrupted the 2pm story hour.
As stated before “Why”,
Why to our Little minds do we need to have something as this taught to them then we ask “What’s wrong with this world” Have something that’s for children, they’re exposed to too many disurbing, things. Concerned Grandparent.
A lot of y’all people are crazy as hell.
1. It was an event that if anyone doesn’t want to go to or be part of…don’t show up.
2. The parents were there with their children, so the children had their parent’s permission for them to be there and enjoy the event.
3. I’m gonna quote this comment: “Sick! A drag queen story hour for children. What kind of pervert would take a child to something like this? It’s no wonder that our country is on a fast burn to hell! Sick!” SO….how many priests have been defrocked or excommunicated for being a pedophile and yet parents take their children to church ALL THE TIME. Not to mention they still send them to Vacation Bible School, leave them alone with the priest of their church, etc. What kind of pervert still takes their child to church and allows them to be alone with a priest when so many priests are preying on these young children?! So….you need to check yourself before you wreck yourself.
That’s why so many of these comments are “Anon.” It’s easy to be bigoted and homophobic and racist and whatever nasty ideology you have when you can hide behind a computer screen.
This man intentionally terrorized children. I truly hope he receives help.
One day people will mind their own business. After while you won’t be able to have a meeting about nothing anywhere. If any group is not bothering you leave them alone. Just because you don’t agree with them does not give you the right to disrupt them. He should be going to the courthouse and get his name (ASHLEY) changed? Oh that’s really what he is STILL mad about after all these years.
I wonder how many adults were listed on the Sex Registry.
Churches are tax-exempt which means we do pay for them to be there through taxes. We also pay for bus transportation for private schools just the same as public schools which is another tax.
We only want to practice depravity at our own gathering spaces which sometimes include public bathrooms, they said.
As someone who attended the event, watched this unfold, and was one of the instructors for the makeup session, he had no right to come in. The story hour began at 2, but people were allowed to check in before then and wait for the event to begin. Entry into an event before it actually starts is pretty standard… ever attended a concert? You don’t usually enter when the performers start playing, you come in and wait for it to start. You had to sign up for the events in advance. If you didn’t sign up for the makeup portion, then you left at 3. He simply could have waited an hour and come in when he was permitted to. The room was privately rented, and it wasn’t a public meeting. He sprinted into the room, and started screaming at children while two very friendly drag queens were merely trying to read books to them. There was no indoctrination, it was simply exposure to different types of people and walks of life. He caused a scene, and he both legally and morally deserved the punishment he received. It is absolutely beyond me as to why there is even debate over this. In any private room or event, especially with small children, this kind of behavior is not appropriate. Especially from an adult. He could have joined the protesters. They were allowed their own space where they would not be interfered with. He crossed a line.
So I’m wondering when this will be taught in grade school ? In place of something less important like . . George Washington.
You mean the guy who wore wigs, make-up and tights?
Matter of time with the liberal idiots running the school systems.
Anyone who thinks it’s ok for men to dress up in women’s clothes and put on makeup is a sick individual. I feel sad for our future.
Why are cloth and paint restricted to a single gender? High heels were originally designed and worn by butchers. Kohl eyeliner was used by both men and women in Egypt to protect the eyes from the sun. Your narrow perspective seems to blind you from the blatant fact that clothing and makeup never had genders until we decided it did. It was based purely on functionality, and has now evolved into an art form. Times change, trends in thought change. Why does that have to be a bad thing?
For crying out loud St. Mary’s county…you allow this crap in your libraries?
I know, right? Unbelievable that they would let such an aggressive, narrow minded individual into an event based solely on open-mindedness and acceptance. Absolutely abhorrent!
What is wrong with you people, taking your children to this disgusting garbage?? Man this world has some freaks.
Interesting there were more police officers on the scene of this 2 HOUR EVENT, than covering and protecting ALL of St. Mary’s County. Yeah, our priorities are well covered by the current narcissistic “better than all of you” Sheriff. Funny to watch his successor walk behind the perp, and glam for the camera.
At least you covered this, at least the press covered it,. This sounds like a principled arrest, like Jill Stein went through. A green party candidate who refused to leave the grounds of a Presidential debate she should’ve been included into, so she, a candidate, was arrested for being at a candidates debate she should’ve been included into. She came in jeans because ………… she was prepared to be arrested. The press didn’t cover Jill’s arrest because it didn’t want to give the Green party a bit of coverage. When you cover a news story, you give it publicity. Shes not the only candidate thats done that. The Green party had ballot access in enough states so that it could’ve gotten enough of the vote to be elected. Hi Ashley, we’ve met.
maybe the library will be open to having leniency and requesting that the charges ……………… be dropped
Maybe he wanted to learn to put on make up too!?!? I mean drag queens wear make up…why was he excluded!?!? Lord what has this world come to!?!?! Come on to your public library, learn make up and how to walk in heels as a man! SMH