Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail for Arrest at Drag Queen Story Hour at Lexington Park Library

UPDATE 8/9/2019: Ashley K Morgan 42, of Leonardtown, who was arrested at the Lexington Park Library on Sunday, June 23, 2019, appeared in St. Mary’s County District Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Morgan pled guilty to trespassing at a public agency, and the state dropped the remaining four charges.

District Court Judge Robyn Riddle sentenced Morgan to 180 days in jail and suspended all but 10 days. Morgan was also placed on three years of supervised probation.

Morgan is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

6/24/2019: On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley K Morgan 42, of Leonardtown, at the Lexington Park Library.

According to court documents Morgan preregistered for the “Drag Queen Makeup Session” that was being held in a private meeting room at the Lexington Park Library and attempted to check in for the event at 1:40 p.m, however, he was informed that the event did not start until 3:00 p.m.

Morgan was told by police, library security and the coordinator for the event that he was not welcome to enter the room until 3:00 p.m. when the event started. Morgan was also told by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy not to cause a disturbance or he would be arrested. A second deputy explained to Morgan that the room was not open to the general public at that time and he was not allowed to enter the meeting room.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., Morgan ran past the check-in table and entered the meeting room. The meeting room was occupied by approximately 50 adults and 25 children at the time. Once in the room, Morgan began yelling and was told to stop and leave by police. As police attempted to arrest Morgan he ran around the room and continued to yell at people.

Morgan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, trespassing at a public agency.

