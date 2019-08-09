Leonardtown Man Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail for Arrest at Drag Queen Story Hour at Lexington Park Library

UPDATE 8/9/2019: Ashley K Morgan 42, of Leonardtown, who was arrested at the Lexington Park Library on Sunday, June 23, 2019, appeared in St. Mary’s County District Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Morgan pled guilty to trespassing at a public agency, and the state dropped the remaining four charges.
District Court Judge Robyn Riddle sentenced Morgan to 180 days in jail and suspended all but 10 days. Morgan was also placed on three years of supervised probation.
Morgan is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.
6/24/2019: On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley K Morgan 42, of Leonardtown, at the Lexington Park Library.
According to court documents Morgan preregistered for the “Drag Queen Makeup Session” that was being held in a private meeting room at the Lexington Park Library and attempted to check in for the event at 1:40 p.m, however, he was informed that the event did not start until 3:00 p.m.
Morgan was told by police, library security and the coordinator for the event that he was not welcome to enter the room until 3:00 p.m. when the event started. Morgan was also told by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy not to cause a disturbance or he would be arrested. A second deputy explained to Morgan that the room was not open to the general public at that time and he was not allowed to enter the meeting room.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Morgan ran past the check-in table and entered the meeting room. The meeting room was occupied by approximately 50 adults and 25 children at the time. Once in the room, Morgan began yelling and was told to stop and leave by police. As police attempted to arrest Morgan he ran around the room and continued to yell at people.
Morgan was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, trespassing at a public agency.
why were there 75 people already in the meeting room more than a hour before the meeting if the meeting hadn’t started yet?
There were two events – a storytime and then the learn to do makeup session. He tried to enter during the first event.
“Learn to do makeup”. Children. Really? That is sick.
The response to this evil is awake.
Sorry that statement has put you on a no fly list to be considered for any court in the land! Even if you take sensitivity classes.
Yeah the FBI libtards are definitely gonna single this guy out. You can’t say anything that even hints at being angry towards these freak shows.
Woe until those who call Evil, Good, and Good Evil . And to those who are oppose to free speech
and threaten others with totalitarian measures . Cultural Marxism , folks .
Very sick
It’s actually very common for children to enjoy playing with makeup, but this makeup class wasn’t even for little kids anyway- it was for teens & pre-teens.
News flash….pre-teens = Children…you know, little kids.
Sure, let’s corrupt our teens at their most insecure and fragile time of their lives. Way to go you bunch of freaks. God won’t let this last much longer.
You sound like a crazy person.
The makeup lesson was for teens.
Yeah – Another example of the local government stepping in to “guide” our children to “THEIR” philosophies, just one more smaller “end-around” opportunity to customize them to the world’s standards and override the boring straight-laced traditional home training of their parents and other family members.
So?
The makeup lesson was for teens and tweens. Tweens are 8 to 12 year olds.
Would these “drag queens” get the same welcoming by the library, police, and community if they were dressed in white sheets instead?
ROCK ON!
Let me guess – is this the same guy that wrote the letter to the editor a week or so ago about his issues with the drag queen story hour? Good chance it may be.
No, it is not the same man. Mr. Cusik of Sandy Bottom was the author of the letter to the editor. He also has been harassing Toot’s bar, accussing them of racism. The man is crazy.
Check the spelling on that name donk.
You guess is wrong.
No.. But we HAVE to get these two together!!
I feel ya dude.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
They have their opinion, you have yours.
If you don’t like it, DON’T ATTEND.
I don’t like Korean pop music, I don’t listen to it. I don’t go and protest Korean pop singers. That would be ignorant. Only a moron would protest the right of another.
Would you like it if the drag queens protested at your church because you believe in the wrong God in their opinion? No, you wouldn’t. Buy you refuse to coexist with a differing opinion. That makes you ignorant and intolerable.
You are so correct in your thinking. Too bad others can’t see it.
You 2 are demented, too bad you can’t see what others do.
Protesting at a church isn’t the same as protesting on public property paid for and owned by the taxpayers.
Not a valid example.
Exactly
well, considering your churches take in tons of money and DO NOT PAY TAXES, i think the comparison was juuust fine.
SMASH doesn’t Pay taxes eeeeeeither.
It’s actually a great example because it’s a matter of principle, not a matter of public vs. private property. Nobody is saying people shouldn’t have the right to gather outside the library and protest (it’s a library, so obviously protesting inside the building isn’t reasonable)- the point is that it’s absurd to try to take something away from others just because you don’t like it / protest an event that doesn’t affect you.
I have to agree. Im not a fan of it but right is right. Live and let live I say….
Even on public property, there’s a difference between peaceful protesting and running past a check-in table, yelling at presenters and attendees, refusing to leave when instructed by police, and running from the police while continuing to yell at people.
You do know that many churches meet in public spaces like our schools don’t you? South Point at Leonardtown High School jumps to mind. So it is fair to compare
Spot on!
You are clearly a conservative. Liberals on the other hand feel they are the barometer for life. They dont like guns, they try to ban guns. They dont like soda, they try to ban soda, etc…
yea they don’t like constitutionally protected abortions, they try to ban constitutionally protected abortions.
wait.
liberals?
Abortions aren’t in the Constitution you silly ass, they do not promote the general welfare, especially your new post birth abortions, you disgusting pig.
Post birth abortions do not exist.. use some common sense here, once a baby is born, the mother is no longer pregnant.. you can’t abort a pregnancy that no longer exists.
The use of such an asinine term shows just how gullible and warped by right-wing media you truely are.
And abortions are protected by the 14th amendment. The right to make decisions about ones family and the right to Bodily integrity.
They do exist Globalass, where has your dumb ass been? Cuomo passed it in New York. You’re right, you can’t abort a baby that’s been born, but your democrats are doing it anyway, their just calling it late term abortion instead of murder. It was also proposed in VA, supported by Blackface Northam, and shut down by republicans. Nationally, most of your slimeball dems including Van Hollen, Cardin and most of the dem candidates voted to block medical assistance to babies born in spite of the abortion and let it die or terminate it. It was called the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. I guess CNN decided not to tell you. So you see it’s not an asinine term it is an accurate one you are obviously too ignorant to know about or too stupid to understand.
That’s not right wing media you leftist pig, those are facts, and an actual bill you dense turd. Maybe you should turn off your TV, take off your stupid genital hat and quit screaming at the sky.
Hey, you look taller, are you standing on a pile of bullshi#?
Schools over pig, back to your pen.
Post-birth abortions do exist. And whether it happens inside or outside, it is M U R D E R. All in the name of convenience. And drag queens are lost little boys. Mr. Morgan was absolutely correct in his stance. His methods were wrong.
Global ass, you’re an ignorant lying liberal pig. Your statement proves it, and proves you know it’s wrong. Post birth abortions DO exist, your Comrade Cuomo approved it in NY, it was proposed in VA by Comrade Tran, endorsed by blackface Comrade Gov. Northam, and shut down by Republicans. Nationally it was approved by 44 of your Democrat Comrades who voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. So when a baby is born in the commencement of an abortion, and the pregnancy no longer exists, they kill it anyway, or didn’t CNN tell you that? The term is actually infanticide, murder. But your Comrades prefer post birth abortion, so your party is asinine. What’s more asinine is you don’t know it’s happening and vote for these Vampires. What makes you a disgusting pig is if you know this and continue to support them – the blood will be on your hands. These are actual facts, not lies from a so called national news station. Van Hollen, Cardin and mostly all of your democrat senators made this possible. Whether abortions are protected or not is pointless as they can be severely restricted as your Comrades have done to our 2nd Amendment. Oink, Oink.
True to a point, but a bunch of confused men (or whatever they claim to be) are trying to manipulate children. You want to have a drag queen event, then go for it. Just leave the kids out of it.
you don’t get to decide how others raise their kid. if you don’t want your kids there, don’t go. the world doesn’t revolve around you.
You are a POS freak if you actually encourage this behavior and normalizing it with little kids. FFS. You liberal freaks.
What kind of parent even brings their kid to this?
Sick freaks do. They are so eager to accept everyone, no matter how disgusting and twisted the behavior is.
I did. And my kids learned two things.. a drag queen reading a story is fun.. and bad people get arrested when they don’t obey the law or harass people.
Or your special interest group.
Well Fred Barry, if a pervert dressed as a drag queen abducts your kids, blame yourself since you acclimated this bizarre unstable behavior as fun with your kids. If that were to happen, hope to hell a neighbor like Mr. Morgan is there to intervene. I would teach my kids to be suspicious of things out of the norm like weirdo clown prostitutes. Err on the side of safety not political correctness, your childrens safety is worth far more than appeasing a nut job homosexual group and a miserable atheist hate group.
We even used to go to schools for childrens safety awareness and teach them to stay away from and report situations and people who look out of place or suspicious that might be pervs and here you all are teaching them that that is goog and fun and to run right to their clutches. Brilliant. Irresponsible all the way around and a real PUNK move.
Inspector Harry Callahan – badge# 2211
Maybe he was trying to protect innocent children from the libraries very poor decision . In that case ,
his actions would be honorable .
Libraries used to be places , parents could count on to protect their children , not promote abnormal and confusing
behavior with public money . Parents probably had no idea what the program would be, thinking the library would know
better. This ongoing Gay Agenda is just a part of Cultural Marxism . The ultimate aim is to destroy this Country .
by tearing down the culture and institutions, morals , etc. within. It started 70 years ago with the Frankfurt School and
former Leftists
who emigrated from Germany to the United States . Please read about it.
well stated.
I couldn’t have said it any better.
You’re 100% right, if you don’t like it don’t go to it. For one it saves you time and energy and not only that it saves gas lol.
It saves children and sanity too.LOL,LOL,LOL,LOL,LOFL.
What the hell’s the matter with your silly ass?
Stay the hell off my lawn.
We don’t our tax money paying for this garbage .
I don’t know anything about what happened here first hand, but your analogy of religious freedom vs trying to mainstream Drag queens. Exaggerated portrayals of women, often sexualized, are highly inappropriate role models for children.
You’re exactly right, they are just too stupid and too wrapped up in their own selfishness to see.
“Refusing to coexist with a differing opinion” does not make a person “ignorant or intolerable”. It’s called Freedom of Speech, the 1st Amendment. Jeezus, you sound like my ex-husband.
Stupid comparison. Korean pop music? Really? Apples and oranges. That is not an issue that people are torn down the middle on. Try again.
How many more times do we have to read the worn out cliche of “stupid games/stupid prizes”?
Did you get all giddy inside when you heard that for the first time or what?
No one cares about your left field half-baked attempt at drawing a parallel using Korean pop.
YOU ARE A TRUE MORON!
So dress up in you mommy’s undies and prance on over to the library with the other wanna-be’s!
You, your parents, or your family – NONE ever knew a shred of decency in your lives anyway.
No way ANYONE would need an explanation from either of you – or YOUR KIND – TRASH!
You’re absolutely right, you know your trash when you see it, Amen brother.
So you libs quit protesting our 2nd Amendment rights.
Nazis had different opinions so do terrorists, and the list goes on. But some how it’s ignorant or intolerable if you don’t look the other way? Remember that when your being loaded on to the box cars
People have every right to interfere where the welfare of children is concerned . Glsen , Glaad and Planned Parenthood have created a very pornography ‘sex ed ‘
curriculum , aimed at sexualizing and indoctrinatiing children as young as five, to prepare them for sodomy later one . It’s already been passed by the CA State Board of
Education and has begun in the public schools !
Assuming he was a protester.
Maybe they shouldn’t have encouraged this behavior in the first place.
So I can come disrupt services at your church?
That damn sure wasn’t a church meeting.
Absolutely
Of course you can disrupt their service, unless they are muslim, then its islamaphobia and that would be HIGHLY frowned upon. But if they are Catholic or Christian, something like that, by all means… But I think your comparison of a drag event and a religious service are a poor choice.
Idk about other churches my church will invite you in for cookies and lemonade lol we’re pretty hard to offend
Encourage his behaviour? Who encouraged him? The make-up session wasn’t for nearly an hour and a half. He isn’t enough of an adult to understand that just because he doesn’t like something, doesn’t mean that *everyone* has to hate it? He isn’t enough of an adult to actually *listen* to a *police officer* when they tell him that it wasn’t for another *hour and a half*?
I am so thankful that opinions like this are dying out. (:
Your life would be much happier if you simply let people do what makes them happy. No one is being harmed. Give the hatred and judgement a rest. If you need some guidance on kindness, love, and acceptance, perhaps I can direct you to the Bible. Perhaps I can also refer you to the Golden Rule. If you have any questions regarding said rule, I can direct you to a Kindergarten teacher who will gladly refresh you on this most basic of lessons.
YAAAS
If you liked the golden rule, you’d really like the one where you get a millstone tied around your neck and dropped in the ocean for causing a child to stumble along the way.
Well said there TEX.
Tell it brother, tell it, Amen. Corruptin’ little children that don’t even know what sexuality is, buncha’ heathens. Got my eye on you Suckas, my good one.
Yes Smiles. Let’s just let people do what makes them happy. Dahmer liked killing little boys and cutting them into pieces…it made him happy. How do you know that no one is being harmed by these drag queens putting ideas into children’s heads? Any yes, these are still children even though they may be teenagers. They are already a generation that is so confused and easily swayed by this or that. How about just let them stay kids for as long as possible and stop trying to persuade them on adult issues. You only get to be a kid once – let them be kids.
Jesus said, Whosoever harms a little child , it would be better if a millstone were hung around his neck and he
were drowned in the sea . Maybe you should read YOUR Bible . The gays are promoting a disgusting pornographic
‘sex ed” curriculum in the public schools . Subject matter includes , gender fluidity in kindergarten , oral and anal
sex, with depictions in 3rd and 4th grades ( I’m not kidding ) . Among the Jr and Sr. High schools recommended books are
one describing bondage , ‘ rimming ” other sado masocistic and unhealthy practices . No one is being harmed , eh ?
This is disgusting pornography from people whose only intentions towards children is to use them for later sexual
gratification . There is no love involved here .
They are NOT dying out and would be more of same were it not for the Cultural Marxist media in this Country
Parents happen to love their children .
Why wasm’t he allowed in the room but there were 75 adults and 25 children already there?
Maybe bc he was running around screaming at ppl instead of listening to the story and getting his makeup tutorial like every one else was there to do. Sheesh. Are ppl really still this dumb?
He wasn’t running around and screaming.
The previous event, Drag Queen Story Hour, was still going on before the makeup event.
Because he was registered for the later event. It is his right to protest it is not his right to trespass and disrupt. Does he really think what he did made a difference? His actions were way more scary to the children then a man dressed as a woman or woman dressed as a man would ever be. All he accomplished is getting a criminal record and generating sympathy for the drag queens and their event.
He’s a nut
It’s “than” a man dressed…
And no, it generated “0” sympathy for the bizzare clowns dressed in prostitute clothes.
because he wasn’t signed up for the children’s story telling session. Only the makeup session that was after
Because he didnt sign up for that event that was on, he signed up flr an event that started at 3pm
It was a different event. The event he registered for was started at 3:30. He interrupted the wrong event.
Because the event he was looking for was not for another near hour and a half. There was another event in that room at the time.
Because the 75 adults and 25 children had registered for the 2pm event, and Mr. Morgan had not. He had registered for the 3pm event. The organizers, security, and officers tried to explain to him that he could come back at 3pm for his event, but instead he ran in and yelled at children.
The first event started at 2:00pm, the second event started at 3:00pm. He wasn’t allowed to check in, yet at 1:50 there were already 75 people in the room. Something isn’t right here.
The people in the room at 1:50 were there for the 2pm event. Let me help you understand- when there’s an event like a movie, lecture, meeting, play, ceremony, class, church service, opera, etc., it’s customary for participants to be able enter the space and take their seats a little while before the actual start time of the event- this helps ensure that things can start on time without the disruption of everyone arriving at the actual start time.
If there are two consecutive events in that space, individuals should only attend the event(s) they registered/paid/RSVP’d for. It would be frowned upon, for example, for someone to order a ticket for an 8pm comedy show, show up at the stadium at 6:50 and demand to be let in to watch the sold-out 7pm hockey game, and then storm onto the rink screaming about Jesus. (These events at the library were free, but participants were required to pre-register, and space was limited.)
ITS AN ABSOLUTE DISGRACE THAT THEY EVEN HAD A DRAG QUEEN EVENT AT THE LIBRARY.what is wrong with you people allowing this crap.
I totally agree
I totally agree , also . What are people running these libraries , thinking ?
Actually what is disgraceful is you and your Ill made remark. They can have whatever event they want if u don’t like it don’t go! Easyy
As that idiot.
Easy has one y idiot. They can have almost whatever event they want, and if it’s tasteless and stupid and ends up on a news site comment section they can comment whatever they want, and if you don’t like it, don’t read it stooge. Simple as a pimple.
In 1942, The Germans had any event they wanted, but my grandparents couldn’t decline their invitation. Be a little more cognizant of your simple-minded remarks please. No one can have whatever event they want. Shall we dance?
Yes, quite a few of the NAZIs were homosexual including Hitler and they did force their views on the public and indoctrinate the youth just like these special interest groups. Good point fothright.
I agree.. Look, I’m all for acceptance, however lately it’s gone too far. Why are we constantly throwing it in people’s faces? Why do we constantly have to promote it? I can’t watch a single show, movie, etc without SOMEONE in it being homosexual, a transgender, bi, etc. I get it’s in every day life of people, but it’s way too much every day..
News flash:. It’s always been there…it was just more hidden. People are no longer hiding it. It’s the new norm. Like everything else that’s new… you’ll get used to it.
It’s not the new norm, you are bullshi#ing yourselves, it’s still the same old abnorm that it always was and always will be. You can change some of man’s laws but not nature’s. The whole thing is smaller than you see, your propaganda news makes it seem like it’s bigger,but that is a false image. People are actually less favorable of it now that it’s being shoved in their face than before. People are growing tired of all the whining special interest groups so enjoy it while you can.
It hasn’t always been there, you are mistaken. People are trying to pass bestiality laws in certain states. Can you get used to that? It’s a slippery slope, and we as are sliding fast.
Lies . It’ almost entirely in the Leftist run media , TV, movies , magazines , newspapers . Cultural
Marxist indoctrination from the Chosen Ones. How many of you know that 90% of all pornography
is produced by Leftist , secular Edomites ? 90% ! They try to mainstream this type of Cultural Marxism and
make it seem all American . DO NOT BE FOOLED .
it’s called indoctrination. it is a deliberate attempt by radical leftists to turn every straight man gay,every straight woman lesbianand every child gay. That is their perfect world,where heterosexual relationships are and become extinct. Now their target is children,they know it’s easier to corrupt children than persuade adults. It’s a calculated and conceited effort to do this using every avenue possible.
if this is not the mark of the beast I’m not certain what is.
grow up. It is a public building with meeting rooms for public events. Open your mind instead of your mouth. If you don’t like it – don’t attend. If they are having a cooking class and you don’t like cooking – don’t attend. If they are having a meeting about old cars and you don’t like old cars – don’t attend. If they are having a training class on how to be a grown up – please attend that one though.
Exactly. It’s a PUBLIC library and most normal people don’t want their children exposed to this crap. It’s disgusting and immoral. WTF is wrong with you freaks? Nasty people.
Depends…on what morals one has. Not everyone lives by the same morals.
Look, I have always been very strong in my faith to Christ, but there is a way to express his teaching in a safe and legal manner. I may disagree with this event entirely, but illegally disrupting it would make me just as bad as them, if not worse, because now they would be even less likely to listen to what I have to say. This is a public library, anyone is allowed to hold an event/meeting there, if you dont like it, dont attend, if you disagree with it, you can protest legally outside the library. At the end of the day it is not our place to judge the actions of other human beings, because we are all sinful. The best we can do is show people kindness and compassion and hope that opens them up to become closer to the Church and subsequently closer to the Lord.
Who said this man is a Christian #1
#2 Yes we are all sinners, but we don’t all go out and abuse children , commit murders , steal , etc. etc.
What planet do
you live on ? It is our place to judge the actions of other people when those actions threaten
the well being of innocent children ! Read the law . And BTW all kinds
of people , Anostic, Muslim, Buddhist , Jews , are concerned about this kind of behavior in
front of children . Only the perverts don’t
This is the complacent and compromising attitude that has placed Christianity where it is today-in the closet- and enboldened the lgbt/trans movement. I bet they’d grant a Christian association the opportunity to hold seminars in the library,would they? Fear to stand boldly for Christian principles have led Iran, Lebanon and the UK to where they currently stand now-fallen!
If you don’t like the comment, don’t read it, open your mind to free speech and different opinions, hypocrite.
You know the charges were dropped before 10 am today….
No, the charges were not dropped.
He just got released on personal recognizance and still has to go to trial at a later date.
I hope that he makes a defiant stance in Court, but most likely he will be forced to plead guilty and get probation which declares that he must not bother the homosex community any more – and if he does then he will go to jail.
They can now control him.
What an idiot! If you don’t like something, you don’t attend! Simple as that! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!!
Explain that to ANTIFArt would ya?
WHITE PEOPLE TGEY ARE GOOD PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES
GET A JOB. Stop living on my taxes, loser. Same goes for your family!
Ashley, when you run past the check in table while police are watching you, it’s not going to end well. Didn’t you realize that ?
Does he show such enthusiasm with meetings at work?
It is extremely interesting that he claims to be a god fearing man who is anti abortion (he used to carry his sign at the corner of Great Mills Road and Route 5 every morning) now he is anti drag queen (not that these folks are gay, maybe they are who cares). He is just a lost soul who has let his beliefs over run social norms. Oh yea he still has a job on base. We need to be in a tolerant society if we disparaged him or his beliefs he would be at the head of the line crying foul. If he was to read the Bible he totes around he would actually understand that GOD accepts everyone not just male and female couples, everyone.
Ashley shame on you. I used to have respect for you in uniform and as an engineer but not a chance now with your total intolerance.
So it would be a pretty good bet he doesn’t support the LGBTA+ diversity program?
So there were 75 adults and children at a PUBLIC library, and the event was considered private? Isn’t one of the reasons that this child abuse/indoctrination event happened at the library, that the library can’t deny any non-profit group the use of their facilities as long as the event is open to the public? It seems like the rainbow-pervs are trying to have it both ways…
It seems like you just don’t have enough information to form an informed opinion, or perhaps you’re just being willfully obstuse. “Open to the public” doesn’t mean there is unlimited space available- therefore, participants had to register/RSVP. Members of the public were free to register for these events ahead of time- this man registered for the makeup event that followed the story hour (related, but separate events that participants had to register for separately), showed up an hour early, and proceeded to throw a tantrum. “Open to the public” also does not mean that participants can behave in a disruptive manner at an event, which is what he did.
You are closed-minded AND not able to read apparently. He didn’t REGISTER for that particular event!! The event is open to the public but required pre-registration. He registered for the 2nd event but went at the time for the 1st event and despite his poor planning he was revved up and ready to traumatize and scare some children by running around a room and yelling like a crazy person and making the police chase him so even though it wasn’t his turn since he hadn’t REGISTERED for the early slot – he decided to go in anyway. READING COMPREHENSION IS FUNDAMENTAL
You had to register and have a ticket which makes it private. As for indoctrination, you are being ignorant and ridiculous. I had a coworker that took his 5 and 7 year old to Passion of the Christ. To me, that movie is way more damaging to a child then seeing a man in a dress reading a story. Most kids probably paid very little attention to how he was dressed. However, as with this event, it was his choice and right to take his kid to that snuff film. I find that usually those who protest the most about drag queens are just trying to mask their secret attraction to them. Not really my thing but it is the 21st century, be loud and proud. God will still love you.
The library has rooms that one can privately rent for meetings and events. The room was paid for, and access was only allowed if you had signed up in advance. The story hour did not take place in the main, public-access portion of the building.
I can only assume my comments aren’t being posted because the owner of this site agrees with this man….. so much for free speech.
They don’t show up immediately DA.
The arrest video always makes it a little humiliating! I approve of it!
Nowhere near as humiliating as your parents taking you to a drag queen story hour. You freaks should be ashamed. Really great role models right there.
I’m not sure I understand the concept of a Drag Queen story hour to be totally honest with you but whatever this guy was trying to do, it pretty clearly backfired and now his face is all over the place for getting arrested and a video to go along with it. Whatever Ashley was trying to do I don’t think getting humiliated like this was part of it.
Churches are private property. The Library is public property owned by the taxpayers. Subtle difference, but enough to make your comparison worthless. Try again.
the churches don’t pay taxes. so …
Neither does SMASH or special interest groups.
Sick! A drag queen story hour for children. What kind of pervert would take a child to something like this? It’s no wonder that our country is on a fast burn to hell! Sick!
Ask their parents.
that’s what happens when you name a guy ashley
I take it that he’s NOT a fan of Ru Paul’s Drag Race…just guessing!
Well, he/she has the right name.
He wasn’t allowed in because he had registered for the 3pm makeup class that followed the 2pm story hour- he ran in and disrupted the 2pm story hour.
As stated before “Why”,
Why to our Little minds do we need to have something as this taught to them then we ask “What’s wrong with this world” Have something that’s for children, they’re exposed to too many disurbing, things. Concerned Grandparent.
I think Ashley is going through an identity crisis. That meeting may have helped him or encouraged him to change his name to a man’s name.
A lot of y’all people are crazy as hell.
1. It was an event that if anyone doesn’t want to go to or be part of…don’t show up.
2. The parents were there with their children, so the children had their parent’s permission for them to be there and enjoy the event.
3. I’m gonna quote this comment: “Sick! A drag queen story hour for children. What kind of pervert would take a child to something like this? It’s no wonder that our country is on a fast burn to hell! Sick!” SO….how many priests have been defrocked or excommunicated for being a pedophile and yet parents take their children to church ALL THE TIME. Not to mention they still send them to Vacation Bible School, leave them alone with the priest of their church, etc. What kind of pervert still takes their child to church and allows them to be alone with a priest when so many priests are preying on these young children?! So….you need to check yourself before you wreck yourself.
That’s why so many of these comments are “Anon.” It’s easy to be bigoted and homophobic and racist and whatever nasty ideology you have when you can hide behind a computer screen.
BD isn’t just as anonymous? Idiot. You are comparing Apples and oranges. Fail.
The pedophiles in church are gay, your point?
It’s easy to be heterophobic, bigoted and racist as BD also.
This is a comment section no one has to read, if you don’t like it, don’t read it.
Nice try , Cultural Marxist . If it’s homophobic to love and care for the best interests of your child , then COUNT ME IN . Gays
don’t generally care about children , other than to indoctrinate and later use them . You can be a part of any religion,
a Hindu , a Muslim, a Buddhist , or no religion – an atheist or agnostic and still love and care about the welfare of your child
This man intentionally terrorized children. I truly hope he receives help.
One day people will mind their own business. After while you won’t be able to have a meeting about nothing anywhere. If any group is not bothering you leave them alone. Just because you don’t agree with them does not give you the right to disrupt them. He should be going to the courthouse and get his name (ASHLEY) changed? Oh that’s really what he is STILL mad about after all these years.
Ashley’s Drag Name is ‘Anida Wahl’
I wonder how many adults were listed on the Sex Registry.
Miss Ashley’s panties are in a bunch.
Churches are tax-exempt which means we do pay for them to be there through taxes. We also pay for bus transportation for private schools just the same as public schools which is another tax.
And football stadiums. Welfare for the rich.
BOOM!!!
We only want to practice depravity at our own gathering spaces which sometimes include public bathrooms, they said.
Just ask Corey Booker.
As someone who attended the event, watched this unfold, and was one of the instructors for the makeup session, he had no right to come in. The story hour began at 2, but people were allowed to check in before then and wait for the event to begin. Entry into an event before it actually starts is pretty standard… ever attended a concert? You don’t usually enter when the performers start playing, you come in and wait for it to start. You had to sign up for the events in advance. If you didn’t sign up for the makeup portion, then you left at 3. He simply could have waited an hour and come in when he was permitted to. The room was privately rented, and it wasn’t a public meeting. He sprinted into the room, and started screaming at children while two very friendly drag queens were merely trying to read books to them. There was no indoctrination, it was simply exposure to different types of people and walks of life. He caused a scene, and he both legally and morally deserved the punishment he received. It is absolutely beyond me as to why there is even debate over this. In any private room or event, especially with small children, this kind of behavior is not appropriate. Especially from an adult. He could have joined the protesters. They were allowed their own space where they would not be interfered with. He crossed a line.
Exposure is it’s own indoctrination.
I see. This must apply to forcing children to attend religious services from a young age, then, right?
It can be, of course. (I’m a Christian but I was never forced to go to church). As can an Atheist parent who prevents a child from going, or college professors who routinely promote socialism/communism, or Bozo’s brother dressed as a prostitute promoting homosexuality (which they have done at many of their events with children too young to know what sexuality is. If you are exposed to anything enough you can become acclimated and possibly indoctrinated. You have to do it right though and have it related to something fun, like story telling.
And forcing kids to clean their rooms and do their chores. I am a bad indoctrinating parent.
No, that indoctrination is good, useful and productive. Some indoctrination is good, not bad like in this story.
So I’m wondering when this will be taught in grade school ? In place of something less important like . . George Washington.
You mean the guy who wore wigs, make-up and tights?
But George Washington wasn’t dressing up as a woman. That wasn’t considered cross dressing then, that was considered to be a Man’s fashion. I am not saying that being different is wrong. But, intentionally using historical facts to mislead is wrong. Just like today’s Republicans like to point out that it was the Democratic party that supported slavery and segregation; but historically both parties switched idealogies more than once, and those Democrats during that timeframe would be considered Republicans by today’s standards.
BOOM!!!I guess GW was a bad example Anon 105…
George Washington didn’t dress like a prostitute clown or try to act like a woman.
Matter of time with the liberal idiots running the school systems.
Anyone who thinks it’s ok for men to dress up in women’s clothes and put on makeup is a sick individual. I feel sad for our future.
Why are cloth and paint restricted to a single gender? High heels were originally designed and worn by butchers. Kohl eyeliner was used by both men and women in Egypt to protect the eyes from the sun. Your narrow perspective seems to blind you from the blatant fact that clothing and makeup never had genders until we decided it did. It was based purely on functionality, and has now evolved into an art form. Times change, trends in thought change. Why does that have to be a bad thing?
Because it is. Now run along.
AMEN! BECAUSE IT IS, ANONYMOUS! MOVE ON! THE ONLY RETORT NEEDED FOR YOUR “LOGIC”! You’d understand if you were committed to emulating Jesus like Synonymous and I are you nasty freak!
Amen to both of you, Hallelujah!
The funniest part of this story is that his name is “Ashley.” Better not stay locked up for long or the inmates will make his appearance match his name..LoL!
Ashley is historically a man’s name. Ashur, Asher, Ashley, Ashton. In the mid 70’s, when the feverish feminist movement hit, many girls were named after the derivative of male names. It’s a sickness really. I’m still waiting for a woman to be named Bob.
There is Bobby for Barbara.
For crying out loud St. Mary’s county…you allow this crap in your libraries?
I know, right? Unbelievable that they would let such an aggressive, narrow minded individual into an event based solely on open-mindedness and acceptance. Absolutely abhorrent!
Not really, snowflake. I applaud this man for taking a stand against corrupting our children.
What is wrong with you people, taking your children to this disgusting garbage?? Man this world has some freaks.
Interesting there were more police officers on the scene of this 2 HOUR EVENT, than covering and protecting ALL of St. Mary’s County. Yeah, our priorities are well covered by the current narcissistic “better than all of you” Sheriff. Funny to watch his successor walk behind the perp, and glam for the camera.
Obviously they had a feeling some whackjob(s) would show up. Sounds like the Sheriff was prepared!
The whackjobs were giving the event. This one just added to it.
At least you covered this, at least the press covered it,. This sounds like a principled arrest, like Jill Stein went through. A green party candidate who refused to leave the grounds of a Presidential debate she should’ve been included into, so she, a candidate, was arrested for being at a candidates debate she should’ve been included into. She came in jeans because ………… she was prepared to be arrested. The press didn’t cover Jill’s arrest because it didn’t want to give the Green party a bit of coverage. When you cover a news story, you give it publicity. Shes not the only candidate thats done that. The Green party had ballot access in enough states so that it could’ve gotten enough of the vote to be elected. Hi Ashley, we’ve met.
maybe the library will be open to having leniency and requesting that the charges ……………… be dropped
Maybe he wanted to learn to put on make up too!?!? I mean drag queens wear make up…why was he excluded!?!? Lord what has this world come to!?!?! Come on to your public library, learn make up and how to walk in heels as a man! SMH
Vote them all out. Time to clean house in St. Mary’s County.
This man is a Christian terrorist.. Plain and simple.. I’m sure he is also a gun owner.
Thank you Fred Barry @ CNN. Another fact free story.
Be thankful he wasn’t a muslim terrorist, everyone would’ve been beheaded or the library blown up. I think he knows where you live Fred.
PEOPLE NEED TO FIND OUT WHAT SICKO PLANNED AND APPROVED THIS GARBAGE EVENT AND CALL THEM OUT.THIS HAS NO PLACE IN OUR SOCIETY.PERIOD.
SMASH – Southern Maryland Area Secular Humanists (Humanzees) and DQSH- Drag Queen Story Hour – organizations.
it’s a damn shame that these parents want let their children make up their own minds, when they are of an age to do so, but instead try and let other’s brainwash them into a life that is hard and had it’s own problems. Kids have enough to deal with, such as being bullied, made fun of for all kinds of reasons, trying to fit in, why would you want to add to that stress??? let kids be kids…as an adult do as you please more power to you but children should be left out of this craziness
Is this idiot a NAVAIR employee perhaps?
There are a lot of Sicko Pedos in SoMD. I would not let these Perverts around any of my kids. This should not be condoned at ANY Public Library.
So a man wearing a dress is pedophile.. HOW??? And with their parents there.. I think you have some issues.
The one with the issues is you.
Yes
Ashley, and those who share his view, believe that it is immoral for men to pretend to be women. And they believe that a public institution has hosted an explicitly immoral event, and that this is unacceptable, and worth protesting. And they believe that exposing children to this kind of thing is just a couple steps away from being child abuse; or that it is actually child abuse.
Those who think this is all ridiculous should consider what line things would have to cross before they themselves would protest a similar event. If the next step about ten years from now is a naked man telling stories to children at the public library, would that be immoral and be child abuse? And would you protest that?
How about if it was sex education by way of two adults having sex at the public library in view of children, or showing pornographic films, to teach by demonstration? Would that be immoral and be child abuse, and would you protest that by bursting into the room and yelling at people? Maybe the our current laws would prevent that today, and it would be unthinkable today, but the laws used to prevent two men from being married, and it would have been unthinkable ten years ago for a freaking drag queen to be in the public library for children’s story hour. Ask your grandparents what they think of Drag Queen Story hour for children at the public library. Yea. “Oh, poor grandpa. Such antiquated beliefs. Too bad they didn’t have our advanced moral understanding back then.”
A society that makes up its own morals has no restraint, and might do anything if given enough time to degenerate.
Yes Relativism, you tell truth. Morals and values at core of mountain, not rocks on outside that can be moved around. 1 set rules for all, not different set for each. That no work, might well not have any. Morals, principles same as beginning time, never change, good – good, bad – bad, correct – correct, incorrect – incorrect – same- same. Without rule for ALL – no rule.
No rule – man just animal quenching desires.
First, a public library will rent a room to any group requesting it, including ones you may not find to your liking. Those rooms are used by Girl Scouts, civic groups, religious groups and a first come, first served basis. Typically, libraries support free speech and the right to assemble. Church groups rent space in public schools, recreation centers – but I never hear a peep about that. If it offends your beliefs, you have the right not to go. You do not have a right to make those decisions for others (First Amendment and all of that). However, if you attempt to force entry before it is time for the event you signed up for, you also have the right to be escorted out and it would seem that folks did try to work with the man to prevent a scene. As to abortion, the immorality of a lifestyle, or the thoughts that only you know what is best for the entire community – you are off topic. I don’t picket your churches. I do support your right to attend a church and hold your own beliefs, but I don’t support your opinion that you need know what is best for everyone else. As for “indoctrination” or sexual child abuse, or “turning someone gay” – you are poorly informed. Most sexual predators consider themselves hetrosexual, and most of these types of crimes are committed by close friends and/or family members, not a specific community of strangers. For the record, I am not a secular humanist, nor a member of the LBGTQ community – but I do understand the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
You never hear a “peep”? Churches themselves are protested, burned,and blown up. Maybe you can’t hear the peep over the screams, explosions and roar of the flames.
You don’t hear outcry about churches renting space because it is not out of the norm, while a man dressed as a woman reading stories and promoting gay lifestyle to children (don’t know about this one, but is frequently done at DQSH events) raises concern even though the parents decided to take them, because it is out of the norm and exposing children to adult only oriented behavior/subject matter is highly questionable. And since you understand the Constitution/Bill of Rights, you understand that just as they had a right to have this event (just as the KKK and Nation of Islam do) and express their opinions and beliefs, so then do the people commenting their disapproval on this news site. If you thought this event wouldn’t stir up normal citizens and cause negative feedback, you thought wrong. Even SMASH, the secular Anti-Christian hate group knew it would, that’s the only reason they did it.
And be glad this event was done in a Christian based nation where all that happened is one man tried to disrupt it and normal Americans commented their disapproval, because had this event been done in a Muslim based nation, you wouldn’t have heard a “peep” out of the event sponsors, performers, or attendees ever again.
You make some fairly broad statements here. Churchs have been burned, people murders at Sikh temple, people murdered in a Jewish synagog – and most of that damage was not done by a drag queen. Way to try to express your notion that Christians are so persecuted in this country, except you know that isn’t true. Really, in this county I know of two different faith groups that rent space in public buildings and as a child, I attended “church” in the school gym until the church had enough money to build their own place. They do not promote a gay lifestyle: they dress up and read stories to children. What do you consider normal? We have many different religious groups represented in Southern Maryland – so are you talking that Muslims, Hindus, and others aren’t “normal” rather than be simply non-Christian, just like Jews are non-Christian. We are not a Christian nation. Our forefathers had to live through the religious wars and persecutions in Europe and knew better than to establish a national religion, so perhaps you need to study a little more. Our Constitution comes from many sources, including the Secena Nation’s idea of federation of states. Anyone who does not believe as you do does not automatically qualify as being a member of a “hate” group. I could care less which faith you hold and you are free to worship as your please. You do NOT have a right to impose those beliefs on others – no exceptions, except if the law is broken. We don’t live in a Muslim nation, and the comparison is illogical. No one is advocating for a theocracy, unless, perhaps you are based on the notion that this nation is somehow “Christian” and should have a national religion.
Anne, you’re a dipshi#. Way to read something,not get the meaning, and insert your own words and narrative. You don’t work at CNN do you? Churches do burn WORLDwide. (You should look up how often). Your analogy that drag queens didn’t do it is illogical and just kinda thrown in, Anne, shame on you. I hadn’t mentioned Christians, you showed your hand on that comment and exposed your hate for Christians.
My comment was regarding “churches” I didn’t distinguish the faith of the churches, which by the way are normal no matter the faith, as I stated “you don’t hear outcry about churches renting space because it’s not out of the norm”. You know damn well what abnormal behavior I was talking about you disingenuous a-hole, men dressing as clown prostitutes, reading stories, and promoting gay lifestyle to children as they ABSOLUTELY DO, (have seen the itinerary for many other DQSH events) and causing outcry, as you can see on this page, which is protected by the Constitution, even for the Seneca nation. (There is no Secena Nation Anne).
Your organization SMASH is not a hate group because I disagree with them, they’re a hate group because they’re a hate group. And your right, YOU do not have the right to impose your beliefs on others as you do in your statement. The Muslim comparison is VERY logical and very relevant. I know you’re not too swift, but think about it for a couple of days.(hint: if we were a muslim nation, everyone at the event would have been beheaded and that pos Illhan Omar would say:” some people did something”). We don’t need a national religion, we are a Christian Nation because we are a Nation of Christians with those of other beliefs included. That’s why our Nation’s holidays are Christian based, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter – where ya been Anne? You didn’t get that? We are a Nation of Christians, founded by Christians, which is why we have our freedom and our rights protected by our Constitution signed “in the year of our Lord, one thousand seven hundred eighty seven”.
If you don’t see why grown men dressed as prostitute clowns reading to children is inappropriate and can’t understand why it causes an outcry, you really are a clueless dipshi#, or a Christian hating secular liar, or both.
Churches and Girl Scouts teach moral , responsible behavior based on common sense . Drag queens and libraries who promote
them , do not . It’s all part of the ongoing Cultural Marxist / Gay agenda . Haven’t you notice it’s just one immoral perversion
after another , these days ? All part of Leftist Cultural Marxism .
Well, id rather bring my kids to this versus church,
more likely to get raped in church. what a world.
Don’t know of anyone ever raped in a church.
The only Priests little boys have to watch out for are the GAY ones.
Not all churches are great, but have seen many do things for people regardless of who they are. Have only seen gay groups help gay people. Kinda selfish and not very inclusive if you ask me.
The only reason you would make such a stupid statement is because you are gay and have no kids.