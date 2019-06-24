VIDEO: Impaired Driver Arrested at Scene of Four Car Accident After Crashing into Minivan in Hollywood

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Airport View Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Crews arrived on scene to find 3 vehicles in the roadway, and one vehicle off the roadway.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office conducted field sobriety testing on the driver of the white Ford SUV. He was placed under arrest on the scene.
One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries. One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center. At least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Ya got the mug shot, but ya don’t post their name. I don’t want to say Him, because they may identify as a female.
Damn if I would have signed a care refusal form. I would have had them take me to the hospital for every possible test and make sure this prick, or his insurance, paid the bill. Anyone who drives drunk these days with all the available options deserves every bad thing they get for their selfish decision. I hope the ones that were hurt by this turd recover quickly then sue him for everything he has now and anything he makes in the future.
Watching the video, he doesn’t have a care in the world. I hope they keep in locked up. He could have killed someone. I hope those who were injured make a full recovery. Sending prayers to those involved.
Really? That’s the best you can do? I’ll “send” a prayer your way.. You obviously need Jesus..
They sure did treat him with plenty of respect. I can quite put my finger on as to why….
Because he wasn’t resisting, running, yelling, reaching for the cop’s weapon or acting like he was the victim. See how it works?
He cooperated. Did I get it right?
I know this guy but slander laws probably would prevent me from typing it here, but he deserves some jail time
Opiates not drinking