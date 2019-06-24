VIDEO: Impaired Driver Arrested at Scene of Four Car Accident After Crashing into Minivan in Hollywood

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Airport View Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find 3 vehicles in the roadway, and one vehicle off the roadway.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office conducted field sobriety testing on the driver of the white Ford SUV. He was placed under arrest on the scene.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries. One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center. At least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

