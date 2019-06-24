Greenwell Foundation Receives Generous Gift from St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge

Waverley Manson, Exalted Ruler of St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge 2092 and Dolly Broom, Past Exalted Ruler and ENF Committee Chair announced the awarding of a grant of $4,500 to Greenwell Foundation Board member Anita Laird at a celebration at the Elks Lodge last week. “This wonderful gift will help to underwrite Greenwell’s Field Trips that will bring Head Start students, senior veterans, foster families and campers at Therapeutic Rec camps throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties to Greenwell this summer and fall.” explained Laird, “We are so grateful for this exciting new partnership!”

Greenwell Foundation Field Trips can include facilitated sessions of Equine Assisted Learning in Greenwell’s specially designed Mindful Meadow, as well as interactions and activities with our goats, lambs and other animals. Field trip participants will also hike on the trails, have nature connection exercises and cooperative games in the forests, go kayaking on the Patuxent, chase crabs, track eagles and osprey and have meditative time by the water.

“There is abundant research that shows bringing people and animals together in nature is beneficial for everybody, especially for our neighbors in the disability community,” explained Jolanda Campbell, Greenwell’s Executive Director. “We are proud that Greenwell Foundation Field Trips now serve all ages and abilities in our community and are so grateful to St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge 2092 for helping to make this possible.”

You can get more information about Greenwell Foundation’s programs at the website www.greenwellfoundation.org or by calling the office at 301-373-9775.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share. Learn more at www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodgenumber=2092.

