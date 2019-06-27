Grain Dryer Fire in Lothian

On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 10:35 a.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel, Calvert, Prince Georges County, and Annapolis City were alerted for a special operations fire. Units responded to Purdue Farms at 6272 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian, for the reported grain dryer fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from an approximately 100-foot grain dryer. Upon further investigation, an active fire was found burning approximately 40’ high inside of the grain dryer.

After tedious work, the fire was eventually extinguished. Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 and a half hours.

It is unknown if the fire is currently being investigated by The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is unknown

Updates will be provided when they become available.

