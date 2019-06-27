Grain Dryer Fire in Lothian

June 27, 2019

On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 10:35 a.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel, Calvert, Prince Georges County, and Annapolis City were alerted for a special operations fire. Units responded to Purdue Farms at 6272 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Lothian, for the reported grain dryer fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing from an approximately 100-foot grain dryer. Upon further investigation, an active fire was found burning approximately 40’ high inside of the grain dryer.

After tedious work, the fire was eventually extinguished. Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 and a half hours.

It is unknown if the fire is currently being investigated by The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is unknown

Updates will be provided when they become available.




This entry was posted on June 27, 2019 at 7:59 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.