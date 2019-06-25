Police Arrest Man for Urinating on a Vehicle and Destruction of Property

On June 17, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Deputy Holt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised the subject urinated on a Chevy Camaro then began striking the vehicle with plastic furniture that was nearby. Deputy Holt found the subject walking down the road and witnessed him remove a for sale sign from a yard and throw it into another.

Police made contact with the man and identified him as Robert Nicholas Gray, 26, of West River.

The complainant was able to positively identify Gray as the individual she saw causing damage to the vehicle.

Gray was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Intoxicated Endangerment.

