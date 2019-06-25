Police Arrest Man for Urinating on a Vehicle and Destruction of Property

June 25, 2019
Robert Nicholas Gray, 26, of West River

On June 17, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Deputy Holt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

The complainant advised the subject urinated on a Chevy Camaro then began striking the vehicle with plastic furniture that was nearby. Deputy Holt found the subject walking down the road and witnessed him remove a for sale sign from a yard and throw it into another.

Police made contact with the man and identified him as Robert Nicholas Gray, 26, of West River.

The complainant was able to positively identify Gray as the individual she saw causing damage to the vehicle.

Gray was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Intoxicated Endangerment.

4 Responses to Police Arrest Man for Urinating on a Vehicle and Destruction of Property

  1. Raylan Givens on June 25, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    Wait, so he didnt pull out his gat and blast bullet holes into the car, and surrounding houses? What gives?

    Reply
  2. 2bless on June 25, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    Just another pos. Sick individual, hate himself and what he represent, which is nothing.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 25, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Grow up dude, 26 is way too old to be acting like a teenager that just had his firs beer.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on June 25, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Classy!

    Reply

