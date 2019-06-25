Hollywood Fireworks on Saturday, June 29, to Impact Traffic

Motorists should expect traffic congestion in Hollywood on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 4 to 11 pm for the Independence Day Celebration at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Traffic movements in the area will be limited during that time and drivers are asked to exercise caution.

Eastbound traffic coming from Hollywood Road will only be permitted to turn right onto southbound Three Notch Road. Motorists will not be permitted to go straight onto Sotterley Road from Hollywood Road. Old Three Notch Road will be closed to through traffic and open to residents only.

No parking along the shoulders of Three Notch Road will be permitted in the area of the event. When the fireworks display has concluded, vehicular traffic leaving the Hollywood Firehouse will only be allowed to travel southbound on Three Notch Road. Traffic exiting the parking area north of the event will only be allowed to continue northbound on Three Notch Road.