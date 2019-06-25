Prince Frederick Man Charged with Stealing Over $17,000 from Nonprofit Youth Organization

Corey Nevell Sollers, 41, of Prince Frederick, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Calvert County on June 20, 2019, on two criminal counts.
Court documents state in count one, that between August 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018, Sollers stole $17,370.48 from the Prince Frederick Eagles.
Count two states Sollers misappropriated/embezzled money from the Prince Frederick Eagles.
Sollers was the Vice President of the Prince Frederick Eagles at the time of the theft.
The Prince Frederick Eagles Organization offer youth football, cheerleading, and lacrosse programs to children.
Their website describes them as a nonprofit sport and recreational club for children ages 3.5-15 to learn and grow on and off the field. Serving student-athletes throughout southern Maryland from Calvert County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, Prince Georges County, and Anne Arundel County.
We will provide more information when it becomes available.
