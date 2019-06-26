Two Teenagers Injured After Golf Cart Overturns in Anne Arundel County

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Southern Senior High School at 4400 Solomons Island Road in Harwood, for the reported an injured person in the parking lot of the school.

While crews were responding, dispatch advised they gathered more information from the 9-1-1 callers and were advised the injuries were the result of a golf cart overturning and that there were several pediatrics injured.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a single golf cart overturned in the parking lot of the school with three injured.

A 13-year-old female passenger was transported by a Maryland State Police Helicopter to the John Hopkins Children’s Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries, and the 13-year-old driver of the golf cart did not require transport to the hospital.

The photo is courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. (AACoFD)

