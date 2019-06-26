13-Year-Old Child Flown to Trauma Center After Crash in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Aviation Yacht Club Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

Witnesses on the scene reported the driver of one of the vehicles was walking away from the scene wearing a red t-shirt and carrying a backpack.

Firefighters requested a helicopter and medic for a teenage male that had lost consciousness and was not alert.

A 13-year-old male was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.



