Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident on Point Lookout Road in Callaway

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Dyson Building Center on Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision, with one patient trapped in the blue Ford SUV.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant after approximately 20 minutes.

One occupant from the jeep was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least two patients signed care refusal forms.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

