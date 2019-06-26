Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle and Motor Scooter Collide in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and Lexington Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle and one motor scooter in the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.