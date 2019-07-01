No Injuries Reported After Gas Leak Causes Strip Mall to Evacuate in California

On Monday, June 24, 2019, at approximately 12:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 46300 Lexington Village Way in California, for the reported commercial gas-leak.

Units were advised the Family Care Pharmacy and My Eye Doctor reported smelling gas inside of the businesses.

Firefighters arrived on scene and evacuated near-by stores for safety and precautionary reasons, and reported an odor of gas inside the Pharmacy.

Units attempted to locate the source of the leak for approximately 45 minutes. After not getting any readings of gas on their equipment and meters. Firefighters used fans to air out the businesses and reported no odor or readings of gas. All units returned to service after approximately 1 hour.

Four people were evaluated by medical personnel for headaches. All patients signed care refusal forms on the scene and no injuries were reported.

