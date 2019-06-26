Police in Charles County Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, June 28

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in partnership with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La Plata Town Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Charles County.

Motorists are encouraged to appoint a designated driver or use public or other alternative transportation if you are planning on consuming alcohol.

There is zero tolerance for driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

This effort is designed to educate the public and make our communities a safe place to live, work and visit.

