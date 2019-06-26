Charles County Man Wins $1 Million Prize on Scratch Off Game

The newest $20 game at Maryland Lottery retailers, the Gold Rush X100 scratch-off, caught the attention of one very lucky Bryans Road man recently.

He’s partial to $20 and $30 instant tickets, said the loyal player, because of the bigger payouts they provide. The Charles County resident couldn’t ask for a larger payout than his big win in this game — a $1 million top prize!

Striking gold was his goal when the player bought the instant ticket at Bryans Road Shell. The 21-year-old stops there frequently to buy gas and usually adds a Lottery scratch-off to his purchase. The day he collided with Lottery luck, the scratch-off fan scanned the Gold Rush X100 game while still in the store. He won the first of seven $1 million top prizes in this game.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said the lucky winner. He ran outside to tell the person he was with and they both jumped up and down in celebration. The new millionaire has shared his great news with family and friends, who share his excitement.

The happy Bryans Road resident has worked as a mason for the past year. When asked about plans for his winnings, the happy player said he plans to invest the prize and buy houses for family members.

Bryans Road Shell located at 6985 Indian Head Highway also shares in the fun. The Charles County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

The Gold Rush X100 game, which is one of five in the Gold Rush family of scratch-off games, is packed with prizes, including 12 $50,000 and 128 $10,000 unclaimed prizes. Other games in this fun family are the $1 Gold Rush X5, $2 Gold Rush X10, $5 Gold Rush X20 and $10 Gold Rush X50 scratch-offs.