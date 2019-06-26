Sylvia “Jean” Alvey, 79, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 21, 2019 at home with family by her side. Jean was born at home on November 15, 1939 to the late Mary Eva Hazel Alvey and James Leach Alvey of Leonardtown, MD. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Leonard Jackson Alvey and great great nephew Calvin Oliver Emmart. She is survived by her aunt Mary Cusic of Compton, MD, sister in law Lois Ann Alvey of Leonardtown, MD , four nieces and nephews Ronald Stephen Alvey, Sr. (Denise) of Avenue, MD, Anne Marie Alvey of California, MD, Barbara Jean Emmart (Mike) of Mechanicsville, MD , Edward Wayne Alvey of Hollywood, MD, 8 great nieces and nephews, and 12 great great nieces and nephews.

Following graduation from St. Mary’s Academy in 1957 Jean worked at the Frist National Bank of St. Mary’s in Leonardtown, MD for 7 years in the bookkeeping department. In 1964, she joined the FBI as a fingerprint examiner and retired in 1994 as a Supervisory Fingerprint Examiner.

Jean led a “truly contented” generous life, enjoying her work, traveling the east coast with great friends from Florida to Canada and especially enjoyed New England in the fall. Her hobbies included woodworking, painting, crocheting, crabbing, and spending time with family.

Jean was always available to friends and family to drive them to and from shopping, medical appointments, the airport or whatever they needed.

She crocheted countless afghans for the nursing home, purchased boxes of food and toiletries for Helping Hands, was the unofficial photographer at any event she attended, helped friends, and neighbors by cutting their grass, and shared her eternal optimism with everyone she met.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.