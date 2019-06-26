Sherry D. Dixon, 70

Sherry D. Dixon, age 70 of Waldorf, Maryland passed away on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born on October 14, 1948 in Dalton, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late William L. Cape and Erlyne Hastings Twining. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading, shopping, bingo, celebrating holidays, but most importantly, loved being with her family.

Sherry will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 38 years, Steven M. Dixon and her children, Curtis L. Burriss (Theresa), Gina M. Burriss, Shane Burriss (Aury), and Jade M. Dixon. Sherry will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Toni, Kevin, Kyle, Noah and her sister and brothers Pamela, Dana, and Terry Twining. Sherry was pre-deceased by her stepfather, Perry Twining; brother, Darryl Twining; and grandson Caleb M. White.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.