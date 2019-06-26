Kimberly Dawn Kragh, 37

Kimberly Dawn Kragh, age 37 of Indian Head, Maryland, died on June 22, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Kimberly was born and raised on Cobb Island, Maryland and was a 1999 graduate of La Plata High School. She worked in the medical field until she became disabled and married the love of her life on May 21, 2005. Kim’s nieces and nephews were her heart. Her faithful and ever-loving dogs, Tyson, Khloe, and Karley, were like her four-legged children. She thoroughly enjoyed shopping on-line.

Kimberly was the daughter of David Anthony Hayden Sr. and Pamela Sue Clark Hayden. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her husband, Justin Kragh; her paternal grandparents, Annabelle Hayden and Howard Boarman; her brother, David “TJ” Hayden, Jr. (Lora) of Rock Point, Maryland; her sisters, Jacqueline Taylor of Washington, DC and Kristen Stine (Tony) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; her nieces and nephews, Marissa Hayden, Peyton Stine, Troy Stine, Jonathon Shaffier, and Kayla Shaffier; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Patsy Kragh; her loving dog, Tyson; her grandmother, Harriett Pritchett; her aunt, Joyce Richardson; and her uncle, Robert H. Hayden III.

Visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11AM at Holy Ghost Issue Catholic Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664 with Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Kimberly’s name may be sent to Holy Ghost Church, 15848 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.