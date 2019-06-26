Edith E. Hirshman (Gram), 94

Edith E. Hirshman (Gram), age 94, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late William and Edith Thompson on March 25, 1925 in Brunswick, Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Kerry Hirshman and her sisters, Kate Eury and Helen Wellen.

In her earlier years, Edith was a librarian at Tyler Elementary School and Birney Elementary School, both in Washington, DC. She then worked (and then retired) as a cashier for Giant Grocery for 25 years. She enjoyed reading the Bible and crossword puzzles. She was very proud of obtaining her driver’s license at the age of 51. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Gerry (Tina) Hirshman, Teri (Lee) Wenger, Perry (Robin) Hirshman, and Berry Hirshman; her daughter-in-law, Linda; her grandchildren, Jerry (Melinda), Linny (Gary), Dana (Allen), Kim (Loyd), Becky (Lee), Angela (Monty), Jenny (Ed), Mark (Angie), Jessica (Dave), and Kevin. She is also survived by 22 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Old Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Brownsville, Maryland 21715.

Memorial contributions in Edith’s name may be sent to New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.