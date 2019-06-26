Richard Raymond Thompson, Jr.

Like Roger Moore in The Saint, Richard Raymond Thompson made a quick getaway on June 22, 2019, in his faithfully restored Volvo P1800. Before departing his lovely country estate, an historic home which he and his wife carefully renovated, he made silent but understood goodbyes to his wife Nancy and their two children, Julie and Michael (and Carrie), as well as his three grandchildren, Jesse (and Brooke), Evan, and Samuel. He then drove to the home of his brother George and his wife Susan, and after a quick stop, Rick continued on to the Killarney House where he often enjoyed the camaraderie and support of many friends. He believed their devotion and prayers helped with sustaining his faith, especially when he encountered obstacles in his recovery, for his loss of speech did not keep him from expressing his gratitude to those who provided transportation to Johns Hopkins, prayers before a procedure, or help around the house. And while his last drive was made alone, Rick very much enjoyed the company of others and was always generous with his time and money.

Born in Washington, D.C. to Esther Norris and Richard Thompson, Sr., Rick grew up with a strong sense of self that afforded him the confidence to pursue several careers in public service and to build and sustain innumerable friendships. He worked between Calvert and Prince George’s counties as a draftsman, a planner, and an environmental engineer. Highly dedicated, he continued working six days a week, making the hour-long commute to and from his site of employment, up to the week before his death. He was driven by a sense of responsibility to provide for his family and to share with others who needed assistance.

When he had the time and physical ability, he enjoyed a range of interests, including backpacking, cycling, shark fishing, and golf. He also enjoyed cooking, attending car shows, and restoring his 1966 Volvo P1800 and historic home.

Though his illness drained his energy, prevented his eating the foods he loved, and prohibited regular communication with others, Rick continued with a positive attitude and worried about his plans for retirement at the end of July. He was driven, and he never gave up. This is why I see him making his getaway in his P1800 with Sinatra’s “My Way” playing on the radio. Goodbye, Tavvi. We love you, and we will miss you.