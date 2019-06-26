Robert Clodfelter “Bob” Carnes, 82, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away on June 17, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Born November 20, 1936, in Eatonton, GA, he was the son of the late Nathaniel C. Carnes and Una Belle Knowles.

Bob graduated from Putnam County High School in 1955 and from the Washington Hospital Center School of Radiologic Technology in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy from July 13, 1956, until June 23, 1960. During his service, he served in Okinawa, Japan and received the Good Conduct Medal. Bob married his wife, Nancy Savage Carnes on September 15, 1962, in Hampton, VA. Bob worked at D.C. General Hospital as Chief Radiologic Technologist for forty-seven years, retiring in 2009. He moved to Calvert County in 2016 from Bowie, MD.

Bob was a member of the Maryland Society of Radiologic Technologists, the NRA and NWTF. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Carnes; his children, Kimberly N. Hill (John) of St. Leonard, MD and Christopher C. Carnes (Bambi) of Lusby, MD; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Frances Alliston of Eatonton, GA. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Carnes, Geraldine Duffey, and Edward “Bill” Hall.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Rev. Rick Hancock following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.