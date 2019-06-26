Judith Ann Brice, 78

June 26, 2019

Judith Ann Brice, 78, of Lusby and formerly of Owings, MD passed away June 25, 2019. She was born December 27, 1940 in Washington, DC to Louis Reinhardt and Alice Elizabeth (Taylor) Mittlestetter. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and sisters, her husband Charles J. “Charlie” Brice and son Mark Jennings.

Surviving are five children Barbara S. Gheen and her husband Michael of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael J. Hayes and his wife Renee’ of Yantis, TX, Teresa L. Garner and her husband Richard of Huntingtown, MD, Debra Ridgell of Lusby, MD, and Dennis M. Jennings and his wife Rebecca of Shady Side, MD; seventeen grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren, and a sister Helen Clarke of Fredericksburg, VA.

