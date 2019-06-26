David P. Wilson, Jr., 66, of Lititz, PA, passed away at his residence surround by his loving family on June 24, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Valerie K. Haupt Wilson, who passed away in 2009. Born in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of the late David P., Sr. and Annie Lee Mallonee Wilson.

Dave had worked for Amtrak in various positions in the C&S department from 1976 until he retired in 2015 as a Senior Signal School Instructor.

He was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1972 to 1975.

Dave was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed going to the Outer Banks each year, and spending time in Florida in the winter. His family was his greatest treasure and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in taking care of his pool, which he always had ready for his granddaughters to enjoy.

He is survived by his daughters: Angela K. Wilson-Kost married to Edward Patrick Kost of East Petersburg, and Jayme L. married to Eric Ober of Lititz; his 5 granddaughters Jayna, Ella, Annabeth, Lizzie, and Lexie, and his sister, Ann Eustler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wilson.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will then be a visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings, MD from 9:30-11AM, with the Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Cape Hatteras National Seashore at National Park Service, Outer Banks Group, 1401 National Park Drive, Manteo, NC 27954