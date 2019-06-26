George John Guethlein, 56, of Saint Leonard, MD, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home after a courageous two-year fight with Appendiceal Cancer.

His wonderful life and talents will be celebrated at First Baptist Church of Calvert County, Prince Frederick, MD on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. At his direct request NO ONE is to wear a suit and tie to his memorial service. He said, “I hated wearing suits and I want everyone to be comfortable by wearing t-shirts and jeans. If you feel you must dress up, I will be OK with a polo and khakis.” In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of George to First Baptist Church of Calvert County designated to the future Mission Trips or Calvert County Hospice.

George was born in Virginia Beach, VA on March 24, 1963 to George and Edna (Fletcher) Guethlein. George was the youngest child in this Navy family and experienced his father’s last three duty stations; Norfolk, VA, Whidbey Island, WA and Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD. George graduated from Great Mills High School in 1981 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from the DeVry Institute of Technology in Columbus, OH. He was married to Trisha Williams on November 30, 1985. They have three children who shared his love of travelling and going on mission trips. He was blessed to see each of them accomplish his non-negotiable mandate that “They would do as good or better than he and their mother.” Georgie graduated from University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Katarina graduated from Prince George’s Community College with an Associate of Science in Radiography. Aaron, having just graduated from high school from the Guethlein Academy, is only seven classes away from an Associate’s of Science in Computer Science from the College of Southern Maryland. Katarina and Aaron plan on continuing their education, which would make George proud.

George was known for his integrity, hard work and sense of humor, which some refer to as being “Georged.” He began working at ManTech Services Corp. in Lexington Park as an Associate Analyst where he developed COBOL applications. Next, he worked at Giant Food in Landover, MD as the Lead Technical Systems Administrator providing the sole maintenance and support resource for all non-IBM computing platforms. He then moved to USinternetworking as the Director of Core Enterprise Systems in Annapolis, MD. In this role he directed all design, implementation and support activities for shared storage infrastructure, exceeding 300 computing devices, 20,000 tape media and one petabyte of data storage, utilized by 1,500 servers in support of business-critical operations for more than 100 distinct corporations. His last work move was to HTii (Holmes-Tucker International, Inc) in Lexington Park. As a System Engineer he worked on multiple Navy programs and served as the Corporate Secretary. George was able to give his full support to Trish as she came aboard HTii as the Human Resource Manager two days a week and later to a full-time position working as a Systems Analyst.

He enjoyed eating, traveling, woodworking and talking about cars. His greatest satisfaction came from mission work. He was instrumental in the administration of many trips and was well known for his “Spreadsheets.” His mission trips include: Global Expedition (2001), Word of Life Canada, Ecuador (2007 and 2009), Panama (2011), Honduras (2010 and 2013), Arizona (2014), and Costa Rica (2017).

He is survived by his wife Trish; their three children, George, Katarina and Aaron; his brothers, Steven and Miachel; his sisters Susan, Anita, Karen and Kirsten; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna.