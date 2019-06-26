Howard Orlando “Howie” Miller, 53, of Saint Leonard, MD passed away in Prince Frederick, MD June 25, 2019.

Howie was born June 1, 1966 in Prince Frederick to the late Ayers John Eugene “Buddy” Miller and Mabel Lena Miller of Chesapeake Beach.

Howard grew up in the town of Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Northern High School in 1984. He later graduated from Air Force basic training at Lockland Air Force Base, Texas. He proudly served 6 years active duty in the Air Force obtaining his A&P Mechanics certification and served a tour of duty in Desert Storm. He then joined the DC Air Guard and served a tour of duty in the Iran/Iraq War. Later he became a contract worker for the US Marines at AAFB.

He was a member of the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach and the Calvert Elks Lodge 2620 in Prince Frederick.

Howard is survived by his loving wife Karen and their beautiful daughter Jacklyn “Jackie”, sisters Tina Schaeffer (Chip) and Teri Rice (Dan), nephew Colin Miller and nieces Courtney and Elizabeth Rice.

You are welcome to join use for a Celebration of Life Sunday, June 30 from 1 to 5 PM at The American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach.