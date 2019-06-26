Brenda Kay Woods, 77, of Huntingtown, MD passed away June 24, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

She was born July 17 1941 in Taylorville, IL to Marcel and Mary Ellen (Reed) Pallai.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother Mae Pallai, half-brother Steve Pallai, husband Allen C. Woods and son Anthony A. Woods.

Surviving are her daughter Alisa Lambert of Huntingtown, MD; grandchildren Anthony A. Woods, Jr. and his wife Katie of Lakeland, FL, Megan E. Castellow and her husband Joel of Ellenton, FL, Eric A. Smallenbroek of St. Leonard, MD and Clayton D. and Colton T. Lambert both of Huntingtown, MD; great grandchildren Adrian, Ella, Emma, Avery and Lucas,and a half-sister Sharon Merrill and her husband of Heyworth, IL.