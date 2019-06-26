Rebecca Lynn Abbott, 46, of California, MD passed away on June 20, 2019 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Rebecca was born on November 11, 1972 in Maryland to David Clarke Sr. and Carolyn (Goode) Clarke.

On May 1, 1998, Rebecca married the love of her life, Kenneth Abbott in Leonardtown, MD. They spent 30 wonderful years together. Rebecca loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter, husband, and her dog, Jack. Some of her favorite things to do in her free time were working in her flower garden, shopping, cooking, swimming and being on Facebook.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father David Clarke Sr. She is survived by her husband Kenny Abbott; daughter Laura Richards (Kyle); mother Carolyn; siblings, David Clarke Jr. (Sharon), Tammy Clarke (Shawn), and Mary Wyne (Walter).

Family will receive friends for Rebecca’s Life Celebration on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

