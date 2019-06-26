Ida “Betty” Elizabeth Vallandingham, 88 of Ridge, MD, formerly of Waldorf, MD passed away on June 24, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late William Michael Stone and Mary Catherine Cullison.

Born December 21, 1930 and delivered in a house at Cedar Point, Maryland by Dr. Philip J. Bean. Betty attended Little Flower School until she and her twin sister Ronnie were sent to the Sisters of Charity, St. Mary’s Home for Girls in Baltimore where they lived until the age of 16. After leaving the orphanage, Betty went to live with relatives until marrying JC Vallandingham in May of 1954. She lived in Ridge Maryland until they moved to Waldorf in 1960 when JC opened his own business. They lived on Owens Drive for 17 ½ years until in 1977 they returned to Ridge Maryland where they bought JC & Betty’s Grocery. She worked there for the next 3 years until the business was sold and moved back to their home in Waldorf. Betty then took on the job of managing a small food carryout for a few years before taking on the job of Grandma.

She was a member of the Waldorf Homemakers for many years and volunteered as a pink lady at the hospital in La Plata.

She is survived by her son James (Jimmy) Claude Vallandingham, Jr. and his wife Adeline (Addie) Regina Vallandingham, Brenda Sue Salvas, daughter and her husband Frank King Salvas, Sr., Mary Virginia (Ginger) Barnes, daughter, Terry Lynn Budaj, daughter and her husband Richard Budaj, and 11 grandchildren, Catherine Nicole (Niki) Barnes, Michael Aaron Barnes, Christopher Allen Barnes, Elizabeth Joy Barnes, Matthew James Salvas, David Gerald Salvas, Amber Lynn Bowling, Ryan Anthony Bowling, Misty Dolene Jones, Maria Ann Jones, and John Ludwig Jones, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Claude Vallandingham Sr., Brother Michael Stone, Sister Mary Veronica (Ronnie) Burch, Sister Ada Lou Birch, Brother Joseph Stone, and Son-in-law Timothy James Barnes.

Pallbearers will be: Catherine Nicole (Niki) Barnes, Michael Aaron Barnes, Christopher Allen Barnes, Elizabeth Joy Barnes, Matthew James Salvas, David Gerald Salvas, Amber Lynn Bowling, Ryan Anthony Bowling, Misty Dolene Jones, Maria Ann Taylor, and John Ludwig Jones.

Family will receive friends for Betty’s Life Celebration on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. There will be a repass at the Ridge Firehouse immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

